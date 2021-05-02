



Google I | O2021 and offensive questions

Last August, Google said:

In late 2021, we will request new apps and games to be published on Google Play using the Android app bundle.

You must use the app signature to publish the app bundle.

To publish using an app bundle on Google Play, you must use a Play app signature.

As a result, Google can use the content in the AppBundle to do whatever Google wants to do. Some of them can be beneficial to all parties. However, some of them could be very bad and raised some offensive questions about signing the app.

In November, Google publicly answered these offensive questions, showing how Google was investigating. [Google] You can mitigate some of these concerns.

Since that time, AFAIK, there has been a radio prayer on this subject. There’s no revocation of mandatory app signing requirements, and we haven’t seen any announcements about how Google can mitigate some of these concerns.

To make matters worse, we are running out of time.

Currently, the Google I | O2021 Agenda has some Play-specific content. However, with the exception of the 15-minute new feature on Google Play, there are no obvious sessions in the keynote that could make such an announcement. We could cover that with other keynotes, but I think it’s unlikely.

They have quite a few AMA sessions and they are probably asking live questions. I couldn’t find anything related to Google Play. Wojtek Kaliciski, who provided the best statement in the general response to concerns, is a developer tool and language, but participates in AMA.

We encourage you to join Google I | O whenever possible. Much content is on-demand (that is, pre-recorded), and live sessions will probably be available on YouTube soon. It would be great if you were interested in app signing concerns and had the opportunity to ask AMA questions about them. However, keep in mind that most developers have little insight into this, as this is a Google Play concern. For example, it’s unlikely that someone helping Jetpack will have information about changes to the app signing policy. Respect their time and the time of other AMA participants.

Anyway, I hope this situation becomes clearer.

Check out the new CommonsBlog posts via the Atom feed or follow @CommonsWare on Twitter.

— May 1, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos