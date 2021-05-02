Greater Lansing School Millet, Bond Proposal on Tuesday Ballot





CLOSE Buy photos

There is a sign warning residents of the voting location of the Lansing City Secretary Election Unit, which will be held in Lansing on Monday, August 3, 2020. (Photo: Nick King / Lansing State Journal)

Lansing The three Greater Lansing school districts are seeking millions of dollars in public support for polls on school improvements, security and technology upgrades, and athletic facility updates.

Holt Public School, Okemos Public School, and Wavery Community School each require voters to approve milling or bond proposals during the elections on Tuesday. Funding covers a range of tasks, from purchasing school buses and upgrading safety and security to refurbishing and improving schools, and general maintenance and operation.

Holt Public School

Holt Public School urges voters to approve a $ 148 million bond proposal for a series of projects directed by David Hornack to develop Holt School.

The school district made its first bond proposal in more than a decade.

The current school tax rate is 1.77 mils lower than the previous year’s tax rate, funding eight years of improvement in four categories: critical infrastructure, safety and security, innovation and learning environment.

District officials plan to rebuild Dimondale and Sycamore Elementary Schools to improve or replace existing playgrounds. Curbs, sidewalks and pavements will be replaced, with additional work such as lighting, electricity, plumbing and roof replacement.

Holt school visitors should use a buzzer to explain why they are there before signing in to the office, but with additional security improvements covered by Bond, before staff enter the building. All visitors will be able to sign in.

More money will bring Holt High School back to the homes of grades 9-12 students. Currently, the high school is divided into two campuses. One is for 9th to 11th grade students and the other is for the elderly.

This will allow the district to transform one of its buildings into the North Campus Innovation Center. There are multiple grade level programs here, including Destination Imagination, Robotics, Aviation, Career and Technical Education, Double Registration, and Early College.

According to Honack, it’s important to reduce the number of different buildings students go to before graduating from Holt Public School.

I learned that the longer students stay in a particular building, the greater their sense of belonging and the greater the impact their relationships have on them. In other words, students build relationships with teachers and school staff, and good things happen.

This is a well-thought-out bond proposal, and we plan to see if it will pass in the next eight years or so. The new Holt Public.

Okemos Public School

Okemos Public Schools is calling on voters to expand their existing sinking funds to improve technology and security.

Police officers John Hood explained that taxpayers have seen no change in existing tax rates, but fund usage includes athletic grounds including roof replacement, aging press box removal and increased outdoor lighting. Will expand to cover repairs.

Old computers and other technologies will also be replaced through the fund, eliminating the need for the school district to look for technology mills in the future, Hood said.

Additional improvements and refurbishments will be made at the Meridian Senior Center in the East Wing of Chipewa Middle School.

The current tax rate of 0.9861 mils, or about $ 0.98 for every $ 1,000 taxable, will be extended for another 10 years.

Okemos Public Schools also requires taxpayers to renew their 18-mil operating mills by 2031. This tax generates about $ 9.3 million annually, which accounts for about 17% of the school district’s budget. Helps cover operational costs from staff salaries to textbooks.

If it isn’t approved, we can’t afford to run the program, Hood said.

Wavery Community School

Waveley Community School submitted a 30-year $ 125 million bond proposal to Ballot on Tuesday. This will add primary school capabilities and improve school buildings in all districts.

The proposal extends the current tax rate by about 4.12 mils, or $ 4.12 for every $ 1,000 taxed, allowing the school district to raise taxes on Elmwood and Winnans primary school buildings, from kindergarten to fourth grade. All students will be able to stay. One building, according to director Kelly Blake.

With the approval of Bond’s proposal, a school district-wide mechanical system upgrade, new buses and technology for students, a school entrance hall, and a refurbished Waverley East Junior High School for community classes through a district lease partnership with Delta Township. A locker room and shower are provided.

Please contact Mark Johnson (517-377-1026) or [email protected] Follow us on Twitter (@ ByMarkJohnson).

Read or share this story: https: //www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2021/05/01/greater-lansing-school-millage-bond-proposals-tuesdays-ballot/4894472001/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos