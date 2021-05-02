D & D: Choose the right spell for your enemy, explain





If players know their spells and are familiar with their enemies, they always have the right tools to work in the Dungeons & Dragons.

There are various monsters in dungeons and dragons, from cheerful and terrifyingly strong. Whether it’s fluffy or rich, there are correct spells to dodge them, and players don’t always choose the right one. Due to their different proficiency, immunity, resistance, and vulnerability, there are various considerations to take into account the choice of spells in combat, and it is not possible to remember the best way to fight all monsters. It’s possible work.

So don’t. Instead of remembering individual statistical blocks that are at best cumbersome and, in the worst case, metagaming dishonestly, the player follows some simple principles to guide the perfect opponent to choose the perfect spell. I can.

There is little reason for non-dungeon master players to see statistics on fighting monsters other than satisfying their idol curiosity. Sure, many game fans will consider doing things like metagaming and role-playing out of the box, but even if you’re immersed in the game world, spellcasters will notice combat trends. Is not that difficult. Which of those spells should be the most effective.

Almost all offensive spells fall into one of two categories: spells that require a spell attack and spells that force a saving throw on the target. Spell attacks, like weapon attacks, are measured against the target’s armor class to determine if they will hit. Therefore, heavierly armored monsters are considered more resistant to attempts to do such damage. If the wizards are useless to see the party warriors waving their blades effectively against the monster scales, they want to think twice about burning spell slots to attack in essentially the same way. You might think that.

When it comes to forcing a saving throw on a target, the best option may not be so easy to find. One of the most common principles to understand is that the monster’s stats are about the same as the player’s stats. In other words, some are built primarily like fighters with high strength, constitution, and agility, while others are built like intelligent wizards. , Wisdom and charisma. If the wizard can pick up what the monster looks like to be skilled, they can know which spells to avoid.

It’s even broader than learning how to use saving throws, learning which damage type is most effective. Understanding the theme of the game is one of the best parts of Dungeon & Dragon, and in the process of testing different options, players find that some attacks are generally more effective than others. You need to understand that there is. Monsters have a variety of immunity, resistance, and vulnerabilities that can make attacks vary from very effective to useless, and their decisions have decipherable logic. For example, undead creatures often resist the necrotic damage of rotting flesh. Because it’s redundant. However, few creatures resist radiation or raw force damage, making them ideal for combat.

Even in the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy setting, magic has science, and science is all about experimentation. Knowledge is power, a fairly powerful character, knowing to use spell attacks against lightly armored enemies and forcibly preserve agility in clumsy giants.

