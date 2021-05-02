Dragon Age 4 may feature Gray Wardens, tweet suggestions





BioWare Executive Producer Christian Dailey posted an image suggesting that Gray Wardens may return to the Dragon Age 4 center stage.

BioWare Executive Producer Christian Dailey posted an image on Friday suggesting that Gray Wardens could return to the heart of Dragon Age 4. Of all the IPs BioWare is still actively developing, only Dragon Age still has a clean bill Healthy and Dragon Age: More than 6 years since the release of Inquisition, franchise fans are still I’m a little stunned to get more information.

BioWare is known for games and franchises such as Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Anthem, and the beloved RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Within the Knights of the Old Republic franchise, BioWare has exclusively released an enhanced version of Star Wars: The Old Republic since the game’s release in 2011. Mass Effect Andromeda, the last main entry in the Mass Effect franchise, flopped in 2017. Anthem was released in 2019. Since then, it has been largely abandoned by the community and many of the teams working on it. Dragon Age, however, remains unpolluted. Many are wondering what the recent disappointing title of BioWares means for Dragon Age’s progress.

For this reason, fans want to know more about what comes with the franchise. Thankfully, Christian Daily and Dragon Age’s creative director Matthew Goldman may have thrown bones at them to keep them. Daily tweeted a photo on Friday (reported by EuroGamer) showing a knight dressed like Gray Warden in front of the Dragon Age logo. This spurred new speculation that the series is back on its route by making Gray Wardens the focus of Dragon Age 4.

Daily posted this in response to a tweet by Goldman stating Yo [Christian Dailey] I’m really gray and pointy now. Goldman then retweeted the Dailies photo in response to approval. This is arguably like a planned conversation aimed at showing off new art. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether it can be officially added to the Dragon Age 4 artwork portfolio.

Electronic Arts has previously stated that Dragon Age 4 will not be available in stores until 2022 at the earliest. As a result, there is still plenty of waiting and information for the community to collect before the game is released. One of the most important news in recent months is that BioWare and EA have decided to focus on single player only, rather than incorporating multiplayer into Dragon Age 4. Like other projects like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, due out on May 14, we hope Dragon Age 4 will help BioWare get out of the recent slump.

Source: Christian Dailey / Twitter, Matthew Goldman / Twitter, EuroGamer

