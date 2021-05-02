Public Design Competition Accelerates Open Innovation in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles





Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) have become a technology of increasing interest in maritime security and surveillance applications. Due to the need to quickly improve fleet functionality, performance, power efficiency, and size, governments around the world routinely call for public contributions to research to accelerate AUV development.

The fast-growing AUV market is being pushed beyond military applications such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures (MCM), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW). AUVs can also offer collaboration with manned vehicles.

Conceptual diagram of an automated guided vehicle in an underwater surveillance application. Images are Terracciano, Bazzarello, Caiti, A. Used by other favors. Marine robot for underwater monitoring. Curr Robot Rep 1, 159–167 (2020). [CC BY 4.0]

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) in the United States has been customized for many years, including the recent underground challenge that promoted the development of self-driving cars for the underground environment and the SHRIMP contest that challenged designers. We have solicited innovators to participate. Create micro robotics.

Similarly, the Royal Navy is calling on the team to develop technology to advance the creation of AUVs.

Existing features of AUV technology

AUVs can perform a variety of missions, but must be accomplished in harsh environments with limited human intervention. Traditional electromagnetic waves used for ground self-driving car (AV) communications are not suitable for aquatic environments. On the other hand, you need a high-density energy source with enough power to drive the deep-sea sensor.

Communication and network technologies: Communication methods such as GPS, mobile, WiFi radar, and LiDAR have no effect on AUVs because water distorts the signal. Acoustic is the best solution. However, there are challenges with signal spread, relatively low bandwidth, and power consumption. Precision Navigation Technology: Long Baseline (LBL) navigation is commonly used for 3D acoustic navigation in deep-sea AUVs. Boeing’s Orca AUV is equipped with positive sonar and an autonomous obstacle avoidance algorithm. Power Solution: Thrusters consume the most power, which can significantly reduce battery life if the AUV needs to operate in the deep sea. Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries are used because they deteriorate more slowly and are less likely to leak than lithium-ion batteries. Kongsberg Maritime’s next-generation HUGINE environment AUV features underwater charging capabilities at different sea depths and different temperatures. Acoustic Sensors: AUVs can be equipped with a variety of sensors that help you navigate autonomously, map ocean features, and identify targets quickly and accurately. Acoustic sensors include side scan sonar (SSS), synthetic aperture sonar (SAS), echo sounder, and subbottom profiler (SBP). Acoustic cameras, on the other hand, offer alternative solutions and magnetic sensors such as magnetometers, optical cameras and laser scanners. Artificial Intelligence: To drive AUVs to gain independence, navigate complex situations, and solve problems autonomously, you need to consider artificial intelligence. AI is used to drive autonomous path planning, decision and queue generation, payload controllers, and target detection classification and detection.

Rendering of XLUUV / Manta / S201. Images used in favor of MSubs

Why the government wants public contribution

Governments around the world are aware of the growing need for undersea operational awareness and payload delivery. Future capabilities in this area are important to ensure that the mission is carried out. However, while many improvements have been made to the functionality of the AUV, the underwater battlefield is significantly lacking in choice.

The UK Government’s Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Testbed Competition is part of the late stages of the Royal Navy’s Underwater Capacity Development Competition, aimed at testing innovative sensors and payloads with oversized unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). .. The aim is to help the Royal Navy innovate next-generation underwater capabilities, fully understand the operational boundaries of AUV systems, and increase the number of available platforms available.

By encouraging the public to contribute to AUV research and development (R & D), the government provides industry and academia innovators with the opportunity to develop and test technologies tailored to their future capabilities. With careful prototyping, experimentation, and demonstrations, governments have the opportunity to unleash cutting-edge features and incorporate them into AUV development.

By soliciting technological innovation from institutions in open forums, governments and organizations can leverage external sources to diversify their R & D investment. However, creating an open forum brings both strengths and weaknesses.

Advantages and disadvantages of open innovation models and closed innovation models. The image was used in favor of Nunes and Abreu. [CC BY 4.0]

Whether used for exploration, research, military or defense, the advanced technology used in autonomous submarines will continue to be developed. There is no doubt that the government’s ongoing efforts to promote AUV development will drive innovation as well as competition in the undersea sector. Countries such as the US Navy have considerable budgets to create a more distributed fleet architecture.

Open innovation will certainly allow governments to leverage diversity and increase their knowledge. However, open forums are a trade-off between potential breakthroughs and potential failures.

