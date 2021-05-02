Magic Harry Potter Reference Sims 4 Realm, Description





The Realm of Magic adds content such as sage and magical abilities to The Sims 4, but did you also add one of the most beloved magic franchises?

Realm of Magic, the latest Sims 4 expansion, adds new content to sims such as sage, new locations, and new abilities. It also includes a new book entitled “Darly Porter and the Shadow Basement.”

Fans of the Harry Potter series will quickly understand the parody of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The description says: The mystery of the shadow room under the high school gym “But this clever parody may have more than you first see.

The name is a clever parody of the original character. Darley Porter instead of Harry Potter, Harmony Ginger instead of Hermione Granger, Rowan Meesley instead of Ron Weasley. Even the clever insertion of the word “room” in the description of the book is directly compared to the Harry Potter series, where the character who solves the mystery under the school gym is the original character who solves the mystery under Hogwarts. It matches very well with.

Another interesting thing about the parody is EA’s decision to name the author “UK English lady”. The author’s name is usually a parody of the original writer. For example, the parody book “The Little Train that Could n’t” was written by “Batty Typer” in contrast to the actual author of the book, Watty Piper. Familiarity with the parody title makes it easy to identify the author, but if the rolling name doesn’t come to mind first, then “UK English lady” can be almost anyone.

This may have a direct bearing on JK Rowling, who has been accused of a series of Transphobia tweets over the past few years. EA released the entire Harry Potter series as a video game dating back to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, but this move can be seen as EA trying to distance itself from the heat of its relationship with JK Rowling. I will. EA was able to get a complete distance from the situation by removing the book, but it’s more remarks on its own rather than leaving this feature as a parody of the highly beloved movie franchise. It may look like you are doing.

Unfortunately, Darley Porter is all a fictional book, not an in-game Easter egg character. Imagine if Darley could probably be one of the Realms of Magic sages like L. Faba, or one of the retired sages as there is no timeline comparison we go through in The Sims. It’s fun to do. Perhaps EA encourages users to create their own version of the story using the Realm of Magic extension and perhaps a complete reproduction of Harry Potter’s storyline.

