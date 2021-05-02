Google hasn’t seen this app’s warning when creating the trigger-is it okay to ignore it?





Google hasn’t seen the app’s warning when creating a trigger that runs the app script when the form is submitted (the full warning text is included below). Do not use this app until the developer has confirmed it on Google.

This is purely an internal script and internal app used only by our very small company. Do you still need Google verification? Even though it’s a simple app that doesn’t do all those privileged things, it gives a pretty disastrous warning about what the app is allowed to do.

App Overview A Google form that saves your answers in Google Sheets. The app script (located on the sheet) basically makes a copy of the Google Docs template file and populates the copy with the data on the sheet. There is a trigger that runs the script when the form is submitted. The warning is displayed when the trigger is created. The same is true if the same user is the owner of all parts of the app script project, triggers, forms, sheets, documents, and shared folders on Google Drive.

The warning seems to pop up only once. Is it safe to ignore it in this scenario?

The full warning text below

Google has not verified this app.

The app is requesting access to sensitive information in your Google account. Please do not use this app until the developer (script owner’s email) has confirmed this app on Google.

Continue only if you understand the risks and trust the developer (script owner email).

Link: Go to (app_script_name) (not safe)

After clicking the link you get

(App_script_name) wants to access your Google account

This allows (app_script_name) to:

View, edit, create and delete all Google Drive files

View, create, and edit all accessible Google Docs documents

View, edit, create and delete spreadsheets in Google Drive

View and manage forms in Google Drive

Make sure you can trust it (app_script_name)

You may be sharing sensitive information with this site or app. Review our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to learn how (app_script_name) processes your data. You can view or remove access at any time with your Google Account.

(Cancel or Allow button)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos