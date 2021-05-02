Army’s new night vision goggles upgrade is hellish cyberpunk





Last week, the US Army released POV footage taken from the new enhanced night-vision goggles binoculars (ENVG-B). If you’re not sure, these are promising shots from some (very necessary) patches of Cyberpunk 2077. A short 45-second video posted from Lancer Brigades’ official Twitter account shows what appears to be a fairly revolutionary optical change to the traditional notion of night-vision technology. Its details, strangely clean, convenient … and hellish anxiety. Also be aware of the dangers of retro wave tracks playing in the background.

The most obvious change to say goodbye to green is the overall hue within the new ENVG-Bs lens. Most night-vision goggles are associated with different shades of green and reflective cat eyes, but the technology featured in the Lancer Brigades video has completely eliminated it. The Army explains that this movement is intentional and is achieved by image-generating electrons that pass through white phosphorus tubes rather than standard green tubes.

In addition, the 2.5-pound goggles feature a fusion thermal imager to improve target awareness in degraded visual environments such as dust, smoke and darkness. Overall, ENVG-B is designed to achieve human-sized target recognition with an 80% chance at 150 meters (target 300 meters) and a 50% chance at 300 meters with a maximum target of 550 meters. ..

United States Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC)

High-resolution stereoscopic displays allow for faster target capture by improving target separation from the background, they explain. Ultimately, ENVG-B improves warfighters’ lethality, mobility, and situational awareness through innovative, state-of-the-art features.

Oh yeah, in case you didn’t realize: Soldiers are now called Warfighters. This isn’t terrifyingly Jingoism at all.

Directly from science fiction, the Army’s new ENVG-B is the latest in a long line of futuristic warfare technologies being developed by the world’s wealthiest military-industrial complex. Recently, Microsoft has won a contract of approximately $ 22 billion to design and implement a custom HoloLens augmented reality headset for the Army. Meanwhile, advances in new artificial skin with concealment technology inspired by the camouflage of Cephalopods have the potential to change covert operations forever. On the non-human side, on the other hand, the new drone fleet seemed not too far from the heavily armored killer robot tanks to cultivate the combat zone, making noise above the soldiers (sorry, warfighters).

Of course, the new military toys are as nightmarish and dystopian as not surprising. Want to fund your new trippy night-vision goggles directly from your neuro romancer and robotic submarine as hundreds of billions of dollars continue to be poured into your budget each year?

