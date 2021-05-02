Warzone Glitch provides players with an invisible floating car





Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered new bugs in games where bugs are already widespread, indicating that missing textures can make the car invisible.

Annoying newCall of Duty: Warzone glitches were recently discovered by a player who accidentally cosplayed Wonder Woman while driving a Verdansk map in an invisible car after about half of the textures were lost. At least, it’s the second texture-based issue in this season’s game, following the infamous map glitch.

After Warzone regained its era with the launch of Season 3, a game-breaking map bug appeared in Verdansk 84. Basically, this bug allowed players to hide under the texture of the ground, hide there, and shoot everyone on it. It was pretty confusing for about a week, but after announcing that an imminent fix was underway, the developers kept their promise and removed the nasty glitch. Besides, Raven Software has introduced many other changes. In particular, there are disabled open voice chats and infinite overlays of fixed gas masks.

A new bug in the invisible vehicle was discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone, as shown by Reddit’s apa payay. In a short video, the player introduced the actual bug. Due to the significant lack of textures throughout Verdansk 84, regular tactical rover has become a magically vanishing vehicle. The car’s functionality was unaffected as it was running around, but only the player’s model remained visible. The whole experience is strongly reminiscent of Wonder Woman’s invisible jet. This fits strangely, given that DC Hero’s latest movie performance was set in a fictional version of 1984. According to the player, there is only one known way to fix glitches. Is to restart the game. This is a random bug, so it’s not clear exactly what caused it.

There are not only glitches that negatively impact Warzones gameplay, but also balance issues that haven’t been addressed yet. For example, in-game solo rounds have become very boring due to the very popular Big Bertha meta, where players have relied on forming ridiculous vehicle caravans rather than fighting each other. Meta is based on getting into armored trucks early in the game and later abusing gameplay. Since this strategy was adopted by the majority of gamers, Warzone’s solo round has turned into a stupid vehicle with little military action.

Season 3 not only introduces many changes and new content to Warzone, but it’s also a bunch of glitches you’ve never seen before. The game suffers from a lot of problems and it’s very depressing that the latest seasonal updates haven’t improved the situation anymore. Perhaps the most annoying part is that players continue to tolerate untested content in AAA live service games. The community needs to demand higher quality rather than endure the digital bullying expressed in Warzones’ poor state of the art.

