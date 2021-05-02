How Starlink, Project Kuiper and other satellite broadband providers can change society





Imagine a world where the high-speed Internet covers the world and transforms the way people access healthcare, education and entertainment. It is an up-and-coming satellite broadband promise, an ambitious and controversial plan to connect far away from the globe.

Related: How Commercial Space Stations Become the Ultimate Frontier of Data and Cybersecurity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX founder Elon Musk hope they can solve the elusive problem of providing Internet connectivity to the masses wherever they live, with momentum and billions of dollars. I am attacking this opportunity.

But the concept is not new. In fact, some of the original seeds were planted in the Pacific Northwest decades ago when billionaires Bill Gates, Craig McCaw, Boeing and others bankrolled the unlucky Teledesic, which promised a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Was done.

The latest episode of 2025: Tomorrow, Today will take a closer look at the possibilities and dangers of new satellite broadband constellations such as Starlink, OneWeb and Amazons Project Kuiper. We talk with experts in this area to discuss the technical challenges of satellite broadband, the potential social benefits, and those who regulate space.

The guests of the show are:

Rob Meyerson, the former president of Blue Origin, a space company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He is also a partner of C5 Capital, a space investment company. Saadia Pekkanen, a professor at the University of Washington and founding co-director of the Center for Space Policy Research. She specializes in commercial, legal and security policies that shape space issues. David Patterson, a veteran aerospace engineer and first employee of Teledesic.

Satellite broadband efforts are taking shape in front of us. In fact, Stargazer will see a low-Earth orbit satellite called Boon across the night sky over the next few years. This has already upset amateur and professional astronomers.

SpaceXs Starlink already operates over 1,300 low-Earth orbit satellites, with thousands more in its pipeline. Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission’s guidelines released this week are designed to minimize satellite collisions and subsequent space debris.

Listen to today’s episodes here and subscribe to 2025: Tomorrow, Today with the podcast app to catch future episodes. Keep reading about the highlights.

About the early technical challenges of satellite broadband: It’s like whac-a-mole in 3D. You come up with all the problems that need to be solved, each one solves, another problem supports another place. David Paterson, 7 minutes. Space Regulatory Wild Wild Space: I think this overall idea of ​​space traffic management is very important because there are clear rules on the road for responsible behavior by governments as well as space companies1. And you ask me if the structure is in place: no, it’s not. Technology is in the process of being introduced, but we need to keep up with laws, policies and regulations to keep things stable and peaceful in space. Saadia Pekkanen, 13:25 minutes. About the Next Frontier of Space Innovation: What I’m most excited about is that I can now start building new businesses on top of space infrastructure developed by others. Therefore, the use of global broadband will bring economic development to many parts of the world, improve the economy, and provide only a few opportunities for distance learning and telemedicine. And I think there are even more opportunities in areas such as earth science, time and place services, and applications for the IOT, the Internet of Things. Rob Meyerson, 21 minutes.

Subscribe to 2025: Tomorrow, TodayinApple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or any podcast app. This podcast is a partnership between GeekWire Studios and Northern Trust. Produced and edited by Josh Kerns of Cypress Point Strategic Communications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos