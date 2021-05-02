Animal Crossing desperately needs more substantial new content updates





Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year now and needs new content to get players interested, rather than relying on events.

For over a year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a way to relax, connect with others, and bend your creativity. Whether you’re building an elaborate town or hunting Mystery Island in search of the perfect villager, there are many ways to enjoy the game, but in 2021, new Animal Crossing content updates will catch the player’s attention. Can be essential for.

Animal Crossing runs in real time and provides a limited number of tasks that need to be completed daily. These depend on the season and the events that appear on the calendar. But every day there are fish to catch, combing beaches and swaying fruit trees. Still, for those who have been playing New Humans for a long time, besides the standard daily chores, they may have already completed the available collections, achievements, and upgrades.

Restarting Animal Crossing Island is one way to make the game feel fresh, but many players will instead prefer rounds of updated content to boost existing towns. Animal Crossing now relies on seasonal events to keep players interested. This was exciting in the first year of the game, where all the events were new and mysterious, but now that many events are held a second time, things get boring and frustrating.

New content updates that can keep Animal Crossing fresh

One way New Holdings can extend gameplay is to add more upgrades to Nook’s Cranny, Able Sisters, and Museum. Larger stores can sell more items and new exhibits may be added to larger museums. It’s fun to see more upgrades added to the player’s home, expanded storage for items, new rooms created, and completely different buildings like garages introduced and decorated. maybe.

It may also be interesting to add more farming options to Animal Crossing. During the fall 2020 update, players gained the ability to cultivate pumpkins. The mechanics are basic and players need to water the plants every day, but many who enjoy other farming games like Stardew Valley are on the potential of farming at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I was excited. Despite the popularity of the fans, no fruits or vegetables have been added yet. Hopefully there will be more substantive content updates in the future of simulation games, providing new goals for fans to complete.

Laura Gray

Laura Gray is a cozy Boise Idaho writer, illustrator and gamer. They have a wild freelance career of being geeks, traveling as professional cosplayers, and becoming published illustrators while working night shifts as IT engineers. Laura is currently a content writer for D & D campaigns and Screenrant, working on a personal writing project for publishing. They were also busy welcoming their first child in their lives, which was the greatest adventure of their life ever.

