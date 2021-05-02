HP Chromebook 11a Review: Price, Specifications, Availability, Performance





I wouldn’t be surprised if I hadn’t heard of the Chromebook, a budget-friendly alternative to Windows laptops and MacBooks. For years, Chromebooks running the Google operating system Chrome have been away from the mainstream notebook market in India. In the past, various OEMs have tried to bring Chromebooks to India, but they didn’t really get the user’s attention. However, with the recent surge in demand for low-priced notebooks during the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional PC makers such as HP are working to launch Chromebooks for Indian students and first-time notebook owners. I went. When I received the latest HP Chromebook 11a a few days ago, the big question for me was whether this low-cost machine could make a big difference in the lives of technical writers. Here is my review:

Price of HP Chromebook 11a in India: 21,999 rupees

HP Chromebook 11a: Design and Build

The Chromebook 11a doesn’t look like an expensive notebook made of aluminum and with a premium design. That’s fine. Instead, attention is paid to details on how to make your notebook lightweight and small enough to take up less desk space and easily fit in your backpack. I have to say that this is light and weighs 1 kg and is very easy to carry. The Chromebook 11a looks like a basic plastic, but the indigo color is impressive. This is clearly subjective. The chassis has little or no bending. Given the price of the notebook, I think the build quality is good.

The Chromebook 11a looks like a basic plastic, but the indigo color is impressive. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

The Chromebook 11a has a fairly minimal port, a USB 2.0 Type-C port for convenient charging and connection of accessories, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and an audio combo. Jack. It should be fine for those who need a notebook for basic web browsing or email, but given that many still use wired mice and accessories, another USB-A port I think it was good.

HP Chromebook 11a Review: Keyboard and Trackpad

It was a nice surprise to the keyboard. You see, the keyboard is important to me – after all, I’m writing to make a living. The keyboard was astounding on a satisfying trip, and the click and feel of the keys made the typing experience very good. In fact, I had no problems adjusting the keyboard. This is the best keyboard I’ve ever used on a budget notebook. All that is missing is the backlight. This is a feature found in expensive notebooks. In my opinion, the trackpad is a bit shallow, but to be honest, it didn’t really bother me. Given that the notebook costs only 21,999 rupees, the trackpad is fast, responsive and arguably impressive.

The full size keyboard is impressive. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) HP Chromebook 11a Review: Display and webcam

Open the lid and you’ll see the old-fashioned bezel that surrounds the 11.6-inch screen. It’s a low resolution display (1366x768p), but it supports touch. This is a great feature of notebooks. Don’t expect the colors to pop out of the screen, but the screen isn’t terrible. I’ve used the Chromebook 11a as a daily driver for a few weeks and, frankly, it’s bright and has the right viewing angle. At the top of the screen is a 720p webcam. When I did a video interview with Zoom, the video quality was fine. The quality of the webcam deteriorates in the dark, but the person on the other side could see me clearly. The microphone next to the camera isn’t bad either. I think a webcam is enough to attend an online class.

I’ve used the Chromebook 11a as a daily driver for a few weeks and, frankly, it’s bright and has the right viewing angle. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) HP Chromebook 11a Review: Audio Quality

The Chromebook 11as speaker wasn’t great for watching Netflix, but it didn’t seem to be a problem for a simple video call on Microsoft Teams. I have to say that the speakers weren’t disappointed when I listened to casual music or watched YouTube videos. But if you’re a movie fan, I highly recommend external speakers.

HP Chromebook 11a Review: Performance and Chrome OS

One of the things that makes Chromebook 11a stand out from Windows notebooks is performance. This is where things get really interesting. It features a Mediatek MT8 183 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage (100GB of Google Drive for one year included as part of the purchase).

Since this is a fanless mobile processor, these specs are flying on Chromebooks, even at the bottom. Because ChromeOS is lightweight (the operating system will be discussed in more detail later), it’s okay to run 25 ChromeOS tabs simultaneously on this Chromebook 11a. I haven’t experienced any slowdowns on this machine, even if I’m running multiple Android apps running in the background. Websites like indianexpress.com loaded immediately and multitasking was fine. That’s what most consumers do on their laptops. Clarify: This is not a notebook for serious workloads. When asked what you can do with a Chromebook, I think you’ll do casual web browsing and writing in Google Docs. In fact, the experience of using Google Docs on this machine is no different than using an online word processor on the expensive Asus ZenBook Duo.

Chrome OS is simple and easy to use. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

For clarity, Chromebooks run on Google’s native Chrome OS. Its lightweight operating system is basically designed to run web-based apps such as Chrome browser, Gmail and YouTube. Chromebooks are easy to use because there is no learning curve. The instant experience is great, but you can’t run legacy Windows or macOS programs. That’s why Chromebooks aren’t for many who expect a little more from their notebooks, such as running AAA games or editing 4K videos.

Chromebook 11a has the ability to download and install Android apps. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

You can run casual games on your Chromebook, but you can run Android apps through the Google Play store. However, the experience of running Android apps on Chromebooks varies. Most apps were written for mobile devices, so I had trouble running some of the popular apps on this machine. The best way to experience these apps is to use a browser-based version. But on the other hand, it has the added benefit of being able to download Android apps. For example, our organization needs to connect to a VPN to access the CMS. Unfortunately, the VPN you’re asked to use doesn’t have a dedicated Chrome OS app. Thankfully, I downloaded the VPN app from the Play Store and was able to run the CMS smoothly on my Chromebook.

HP Chromebook 11a (left), Apple iPad (right). (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) HP Chromebook 11a Review: Battery

The battery is … amazing. My review unit lasted 11 to 12 hours on a single charge. That’s enough to get through most of your work. I’ve never seen even a premium Windows notebook last that long.

Great care has been taken to make the notebook lightweight and small enough to fit easily in a backpack without taking up too much desk space. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) HP Chromebook 11a Review: Need to Buy?

If you live in the Google ecosystem and want an easy-to-use notebook, HP’s Chromebook 11a is for you. The Chromebook 11a seems to be exactly what I want from a notebook. It has excellent battery life, is light and easy to carry, and is an excellent keyboard. This device is designed for basic computing tasks and I think HP is looking for a fair price for Rs 21,999. You may want to recommend the HP Chromebook 11a to family and friends who are looking for an affordable notebook that is not a Windows machine. Chromebook 11a proves that Google’s computing needs are met with a web browser

