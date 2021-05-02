Sheikh Mohammed Launches Food Tech Valley in Dubai





The first phase of a new initiative called Food Tech Valley, which aims to triple UAE food production, has begun in Dubai.

Food Tech Valley has four major clusters: Agricultural Technology and Engineering, Food Innovation Centers, R & D Facilities, and Advanced Smart Food Logistics Hubs.

According to a statement released by Sheikh Mohammed on the initiative, the agricultural technology and engineering cluster has vertical farming that employs the latest food technology to grow important crops all year round. The cluster will also focus on developing innovative projects in bioengineering, automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence, as well as supporting capacity building across the food ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Food Innovation Center provides an integrated agribusiness ecosystem to nurture promising ideas and support start-ups and entrepreneurs. We will set up a specialized food factory to produce new foods and a second generation restaurant (Restaurant 2.0), and seek a model to reduce resource consumption and waste based on sustainability and sufficient production.

We have begun the first phase of Food Tech Valley, a new, modern and vibrant city that serves as a global destination for food ecosystem start-ups and industry professionals. Hosts R & D facilities, innovation centers, smart food logistics hubs, and vertical farming areas.

HH Shake Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 1, 2021

The third cluster has world-class R & D facilities to train food specialists and support food facilities. The facility explores the use of agricultural robotics to maximize yields and drought-resistant crops. Professional researchers will also explore the application of 3D printing in the cultivation of algae and the production of alternative proteins. R & D facilities will also consider using AI to monitor, analyze and manage crops and detect environmental impacts and climate change.

It complements global food security research efforts by exploring the use of drones in successful saltwater agriculture, nutritional genomics, agricultural mechanization, and food production.

The fourth cluster is equipped with a 4th generation food storage system that provides smart and automated logistic storage services. Smart storage systems apply blockchain technology and big data to the sorting, transportation and distribution of various food products. Track food quality, origin, components, processing methods, storage and delivery to ensure the efficiency of your food supply chain.

More than 300 crops are produced using modern agricultural technology, as a hub for future clean technology-based foods and produce, and as an incubator for researchers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and industry professionals. We aim to build a functioning, integrated modern city. Develop solutions to address the issues raised regarding food production.

United Arab Emirates food trade exceeds A $ 100 billion annually. Our country is a global food logistics hub, and agribusiness will work to develop new agricultural technologies and build a growing environment to enhance future food security.

HH Shake Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 1, 2021

Support the use of technology and applied research in food processing and agriculture and apply the latest agricultural technologies such as vertical farming, aquaculture and hydroponics to accelerate self-sufficiency of fresh food and reduce resource waste I will.

Food Tech Valley was launched on Saturday, May 1st by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Almak Toum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai. Future smart, food-independent city planning.

Food Tech Valley, which aims to help the UAE achieve the goals of National Food Security Strategy 2051, achieves food self-sufficiency in the early stages of its launch while ensuring sustainability and resource conservation. Focus on strategic projects to do. , Minister of State for Food and Water Security.

“”[The Food Tech Valley project] This is a particularly important special economic zone, given that the AgTech market is projected to grow from $ 13.5 billion to $ 22 billion over the next four years. The project aims to achieve strategic national food security goals to constitute an advanced farm incubator, including indoor and vertical farming, where more than 60% of the project space is allocated for these activities. Is part of our efforts. “

Read: Sheikh Mohammed reiterates what the UAE is pushing to enhance food and water safety.

“This project features a food innovation center designed to resemble a wheat head, incorporating laboratories, research centers and a prototype agricultural system. Strategically located near universities and academic institutions. We support the R & D ecosystem and seek out and provide sustainable food solutions, “Almheiri added.

HeshamAbdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, said: “This project provides an integrated legislative framework that facilitates new food development and market access. Its competitive incentives and services allow investors to meet local and global demand for the UAE brand. You can leverage and leverage Dubai’s global commercial and trade network to achieve the desired growth. “

According to 2019 figures from the Ministry of the Environment of Climate Change, the UAE has more than 177 advanced farms using the latest agricultural technology and hydroponics and more than 100 entities practicing organic farming throughout the UAE. There is. They promote the growth of locally sourced produce all year round and reduce seasonal reliance on agriculture. The country currently hosts more than 500 specialty food processing companies, supplying it to local markets and exporting it to the world.

As a special economic zone, Food Tech Valley is a valuable addition to the UAE’s 1,250 legislation that supports the agricultural and food production sectors in ensuring food safety, storage and transportation. With a total investment of 62 billion dirhams in food and beverages in the United Arab Emirates, Food Tech Valley is expected to contribute to attracting domestic and foreign direct investment in this area.







