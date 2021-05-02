Vivo X60t Pro leaks and may use MediaTek Dimensity instead of Snapdragon





Vivo has taken participation in its flagship smartphone class seriously and is currently in the process of adding another model. Joining the X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro + and X60t, the Vivo X60t Pro will be the fifth model in the lineup. This phone has just been certified by Chinas3C and may be brought to market soon. Unique to this is the possibility of relying on the MediaTeks flagship chip instead of the Qualcomm chip.Read also-Samsung takes the lead from Apple in smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2021: Canaris

Discovered by a report from Nashville Chatter, the 3C certification reveals some features and specifications of this upcoming Vivo phone. This phone features a 33W charging solution similar to that found on the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. In addition, it has support for 5G networks, which confirms that high-end chips are being used.Read also-Vivo V21 5G with Dimensity 800U SoC released in India: Main features

Vivo X60t Pro leak

Rumor has it that the Vivo X60t Pro so far relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This is the best chip MediaTek currently sells. The Dimensity 1200 supports two 5G SIM cards at the same time, providing performance comparable to a Snapdragon 870 phone. The vanilla Vivo X60t uses the Dimensity 1100, so hope is fixed to the Dimensity 1200 chip.

Vivo has relied on multiple types of chips for the X60 series in various markets. The Chinese model of the X60 series is equipped with Samsung Exynos 1080 chip and Dimensity 1100 chip. The Indian X60 and Vivo X60 Pro rely on the Snapdragon 870, while the X60 Pro + uses the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Therefore, the addition of the Dimensity chip will help Vivo extend its reach at different price points. It’s still unclear if Vivo is considering bringing the X60t Pro to India. The IMEI database list in India has the features of X60t Pro. In addition, with the upcoming Realme X7 Max, more phone makers are expected to bring Dimensity 1200-powered smartphones this year.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition with the Dimensity 1200 chip will be available in India as the Poco F3 GT. The OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to use the Dimensity 1200 chip instead of the midrange Snapdragon 700 series chip. Non-BBK brands have not yet used Dimensity series chips in India.

