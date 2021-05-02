Diligence and creativity help Kern Studios provide memorable experiences to Mardi Gras crowds and venues around the world | Sponsor: Cox Business





Editor’s Note

For Barry Kahn, art and creativity were, as far as he can remember, part of his life. As a kid, he always helped his father Brain and his staff prepare the Mardi Gras floats for the annual celebration of New Orleans. When the parade rolled, Barry was right there and helped connect the floats to the tractors and the vehicles that pulled them.

He said he wasn’t thinking of doing anything other than expanding this business we had.

Shortly after graduating from college, Barry started his own sculpture and arts company. At that time, his father still ran his very successful parade float business.

I started by focusing on the theme park work. According to Kahn, we were the first company to be allowed to work for Disney characters other than Disney people. We are still doing a lot of work for the brand. I was still in the theme park. People always know us in Mardi Gras floats, but we do a lot of other work.

Today, Barry Khan is President and Chief Executive Officer of Khan Studios and Mardi Gras World, and is the third generation of the Khan family in the float and entertainment production business. Family art involvement began with Roy Khan, the grandfather of Barry’s, a New Orleans artist who overcame the Great Depression by drawing barge and freighter signs at the New Orleans harbor.

Barry’s father, Brain Kahn, took his artistic talent to new heights by creating the business that became the icon of New Orleans. But Barry said his father knew that talent alone was not enough to succeed.

One of the things he has always taught me is that you really have to work hard. According to Kahn, almost everyone should be willing to outwork. The second thing he told me is that you are always creative, changing and willing to do new things. I think that was our key. We have always focused very much on creating value for our customers and building long-term relationships. We are very proud to have worked with many customers for decades and generations.

The family tradition continues with Barry’s eldest son, Fitz Kahn, who works in business to oversee the company’s operations and strategic planning.

Barry said it was great that he was here. I am very proud of the work he is doing. He is a very good manager. It’s a creative business, but it has to be treated like a business, and he really understands it.

Thanks to Kern Studios’ reputation for creativity and service, the team has been able to work on entertainment production around the world, including multiple countries in Las Vegas, Orlando, Japan, China and Europe. Barry Kahn said that work and their business relationships benefited everyone involved.

It has helped to expand our knowledge base and our capabilities. It helped, in turn, do a better job for Mardi Gras, he said. Meanwhile, we used what we learned from Mardi Gras to do a better job at events and parades around the world. It’s all closely related.

With most live entertainment closed since March 2020, Kahn admitted that he hoped last year would be the biggest challenge in my life. But he’s inspired by how Khan Studios recovered from other difficult times, such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the national recession in 2008. When the parade and other entertainment can be safely resumed, Kahn Studios will once again do most of the smiles on people’s faces.

It’s an exciting business for people and brings joy to them. It really makes people happy and it’s always rewarding, Khan said. When this virus is behind us, I think people are really looking for it more.

For more information on Kern Studios. Visit www.kernstudios.com.

