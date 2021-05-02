Why not buy a new iMac 2021





I had high expectations for the new iMac 2021. Even before Apple’s keynote began, I was convinced that the iMac would be my first major technology purchase this year. Unfortunately, the iMac 2021 couldn’t beat me. Sure, it’s packed with Apple’s amazing M1 chip, but I have to consider it a praise for the Mac mini, and more expensive.

More importantly, as the owner of the 27-inch iMac 5K, the iMac 2021 feels like a downgrade. Don’t get me wrong-I’m sure the new iMac can go around my Core i5-based Skylake iMac, but I really wanted a new 5K iMac that Apple completely ignored.

The iMac I expected and the iMac we got

Earlier this year, Apple announced the new M1-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini in the same keynote. As a result, we expected a major overhaul of the iMac during the Apple Spring Loaded event. Instead, I got a new range of pastel-colored iMacs while Apple completely ignored the 27-inch iMac.

You can’t justify spending $ 1,299 on a machine with basically the same horsepower as the $ 699 Mac mini.

After the Apple event was over, I thought about buying an iMac 2021. After all, the company’s M1 chip is what Im is most excited to try. However, after comparing the M1-based iMac to the Mac mini, I couldn’t justify spending $ 1,299 on a machine with basically the same horsepower as the $ 699 Mac mini. You can also argue that the base Mac mini has an 8-core GPU, while the base iMac has a 7-core GPU, which improves performance. (The Mac Mini is also a better value, because some of Apple’s best deals often cost $ 50 to $ 100 from the base configuration).

So the next reason to upgrade to a new iMac is to leave a 24-inch 4.5K screen. But it still feels like a downgrade from my 27-inch 5K screen. Coupled with limited base RAM, a few SSDs, and a lack of user upgrades, the new iMac didn’t make sense to me.

Wait for the new iMac 27 inch with M2 power?

I first bought the iMac in 2006 when Apple announced the first Intel-based Mac. In my opinion, it was a magnificent machine that blew all Windows desktops out of the water. (Although it’s an older version of Mac OS X Snow Leopard, the machine is still working because of its value).

In 2015 (after spending nine years on my iMac), I triggered and bought a 27-inch iMac 5K. My current iMac still works like a dream. Over the last 6 years, Ive has upgraded its RAM from 8GB to 16GB and so far has been processing macOS 11.3 Big Sur with aplomb. But since the pandemic started, I’ve been working from home exclusively, so I don’t mind the faster iMac. In addition, my colleague’s review of the Heny Caseys MacBook Air M1 intrigued me with Apple’s new silicon.

A more powerful 27-inch iMac with a powerful M2 chip could emerge. The leak indicates the possibility of 12 cores, 4 more cores than the current M1 chip. In addition, the GPU can be upgraded from 8 cores to 16 cores. It sounds like a beast, not to mention games, especially when editing photos and videos.

Yes, the new iMac 2021 24-inch has other recommended features such as a sharper 1080p webcam, improved audio, and a Touch ID-enabled keyboard, but these upgrades aren’t enough.

Conclusion

My current concern is that Apple will replace the 5K iMac line with the new iMac Pro. please remember. The now non-functional iMac Pro started at $ 4,999. This is the price Im isn’t willing to pay for the new iMac. In the meantime, all I can do is wait for the next keynote in the hope that the Apples 5K iMac will hit the 30-inch screen, but it’s still priced at $ 1,799.

