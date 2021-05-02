Skin Beauty Live Studio: Shiseido Emphasizes Innovation Innovation and Technology at Hainan Expo-Moody David Report





China. Shiseido Co., Ltd. will introduce new brands, lines and technologies that have a wide range of presence at the China International Consumer Products Expo (Hainan Expo), which will be held from May 7th to 10th.

With increasing demand for prestige products and domestic travel, Shiseido has stepped up cross-border collaboration between China and the travel retail business.

Shiseido said participation in pioneering consumer events will strengthen its long-term commitment to travel retail hotspots in China, especially Hainan.

Shiseido Skin Beauty Live Studio is a 500 square meter dedicated space that introduces the latest product innovations and technologies of 13 brands in the portfolio. In addition, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the beauty giant’s entry into the Chinese domestic market, we will introduce the group’s latest sustainability initiatives.

Shiseido will also debut two new prestige skin care brands, Baum and Ginza, for the first time in the Chinese domestic market. These will be exhibited in a dedicated exhibition area.

Baum is a sustainable skin care brand that harnesses the power of wood to improve water storage and environmental protection. Ginza is a minimalist luxury skin care brand that combines cutting-edge technology with premium ingredients to provide bespoke skin care solutions.

Shiseidos’ presence also serves as a platform for live events, interactive digital touchpoints and virtual shopping experiences. The Live Studio concept features a live streaming room that hosts beauty consultations, product demonstrations and brand announcements broadcast to both Expo visitors and online viewers in China.

At the booth, there will be a main stage for the opening ceremony and panel discussions and presentations by leading KOL and Shiseidos China Innovation Center researchers. This includes a dedicated cross-border e-commerce zone that allows customers to purchase duty-free products that have not yet been released in China. Expo visitors are encouraged to collect virtual stamps on WeChat and receive a free Shiseido gift set while exploring six different exhibition areas.

Philip Lesung, President and CEO of Shiseido Travel Retail, said that the 1st China International Consumer Products Expo is an indicator of travel retail growth and is involved in attracting and engaging Chinese consumers while traveling. It emphasizes the importance of Hainan, an important gateway to retailing. This groundbreaking event is expected to give significant momentum to the island’s offshore duty-free business and further enhance Hainan as the premier international duty-free shopping destination.

We are committed to strengthening the Shiseido Group’s position as a skin beauty company and promoting mutual growth through continuous cross-border collaboration and building long-term partnerships with major retailers in Hainan. I’m out. We sincerely hope that the exposition will be a great success.

As reported, the Hainan Expo will be held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou. It is China’s first state-level consumer exhibition and aims to provide a world-class information-based platform for trade and investment. The Expo is an important pillar of Hainan Free Trade Port and is attended by 630 foreign companies and 1,200 global brands from 69 countries. More than 200,000 visitors are expected.

Over the years, Shiseidos’ remarkable growth in Hainan has been underpinned by a number of striking animated concepts and pop-ups set up at the China Duty Free Group Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay. The blockbuster animation has succeeded in introducing the prestige brands of companies such as Shiseido, Cl de Peau Beaut, and Nars. They regularly feature a suite of omni-channel and retail elements, backed by digital marketing, social commerce campaigns, KOL, and partnerships with CDFG-owned online channels.

Kentaro Fujiwara, President and CEO of Shiseido China, is honored to be able to participate in the first ever China International Consumer Goods Expo, another important step in the opening of China.

As one of the first foreign cosmetics companies to enter China 40 years ago, Shiseido has grown with China’s reform and opening policy. Going forward, we will continue to develop under a new initiative in Hainan to support China’s dual circulation strategy.

Mr. Fujiwara also took the opportunity of the Expo to demonstrate the innovation of beauty of the skin of Ciseidos, and based on our corporate mission “Innovation of beauty for a better world”, high quality. Presenting valuable world-class brands and products to Chinese consumers.

Footnote (1): Biweekly Moodie Davitt Report publishes Hainan Curated, an excerpt of all recent articles from Hainan’s Offshore Duty Free Department in connection with Foreo.

Click here to see all back numbers. To subscribe, please email Sinead @ MoodieDavittReport.com.

Footnote (2): In collaboration with Hainan’s strategic partner Hainan Hinews Media Co, the Moodie Davitt Report provides live daily coverage of the Expo. As reported, the Moodie Davitt Report and Hainan Hinews Media Co have won extensive victories. / Win a strategic cooperation agreement to increase mutual coverage of Hainan’s fast-growing offshore duty-free sector and free trade port development

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos