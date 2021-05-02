Vivo X60t Pro appeared in certification before launch, revealing 33W fast charging feature





Just a few days ago, I saw Vivo launch an X60t smartphone in China. It is offered as a new device line in the X60 flagship series and already has X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro + models in India. However, Chinese tech companies are not yet complete. The company is currently planning to launch the Vivo X60t Pro, as shown on the certification list. However, nothing has been announced about the official launch. Future smartphones were discovered with 3C certification in China.

According to the list (via GSMArena), the model code of the Pro model is V2120A, which supports 33W fast charging technology in 5G. This is the same as what I saw on the recently released Vivo X60t. The smartphone is also rumored to have a MediaTeks Dimensity 1200 SoC internally. However, because it’s the Pro version of the X60t, it also requires some additional features on the battery and front of the camera.

For reference, the X60t runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 software and comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.8: 9 and HDR10 + support. It features an Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There are three cameras on the back, developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The VivoX 60t camera module on the back features a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary portrait sensor. On the front, the Vivo X60t has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. To power everything, the Vivo X60t has a 4,300mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. VivoX60t connection options include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2.

The Vivo X60t will be available for RMB 3,498. This is about 39,000 and there is only one variation of RAM + storage.

