The first Battlefield 6 screen may have leaked

Two photos are now available online that claim to show the next Battlefield game. The image that looks like a low resolution screen grab from the trailer matches the leak in previous concept art. One is a rocket launch seen in the first person from inside the cockpit of another vehicle, and the other is an aerial photograph of a helicopter on the island during a storm. .. They don’t tell us much, but obviously they’re not from historic games like Battlefield 5.

A modern or near-future Battlefield sequel, Leaker Tom claims that the next Battlefield game is set “about 10 years later” and has weapons based on what currently exists or is currently being developed. Gels with information via Henderson. Henderson also states that the game is simply called Battlefield and has a campaign mode that employs specialist units that both the United States and Russia are trying to hire. “This year’s campaign will look like a co-operative experience,” he said.

On the multiplayer side, Henderson should expect Battle Royale mode and suggested that the four classes have different abilities as well as gear loadouts: “For example, Scout soldiers have quiet footsteps. There may be, but assault soldiers may be able to sprint for a longer period of time. “

We were hoping for a Battlefield trailer to be released in the spring, so we’ll know more about it in the near future. In the meantime, the only official reaction to many rumors surrounding Battlefield was the official Twitter account that posted Spaghetti’s description.

Here’s everything we know about Battlefield 6.

