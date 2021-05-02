CyberGhost VPN Review: Fast and reliable VPN for streaming





CyberGhost VPN specifications

Operation: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, PS5, Xbox Series X, Router 24/7 Support: Yes Trial period: 14/45 days Number of servers: 6,983 or more Server location: 110 or more Countries: 90 support Maximum device to be: 7

Apart from having the most sophisticated name, CyberGhost is the best VPN service for streaming and torrents. This is one of the most common uses of VPN.

You can enjoy these benefits with great server speeds and 7 supported devices. That’s not a bad thing, as you can get a 3-year subscription at a fairly desirable price that includes 3 months for free. However, those who pay a monthly subscription may not find it affordable.

Although it has many features, the highlight of this service is a server optimized for streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. It’s a shame that it remained blocked when I tried Amazon Prime. Two in three aren’t bad when you get the evil speed while streaming our favorite shows around the world. Unfortunately, CyberGhosts is also slowing down on some servers in certain regions.

CyberGhost is one of the best VPN services for games as well as one of the best VPN services. Find out below if it’s worth your time.

CyberGhost VPN pricing and availability

CyberGhost VPN is a premium service and will be offered at a premium price unless you choose a 3-year annual plan.

Users can choose whether to pay $ 12.99 / £ 10.89 for their monthly plan. The annual plan is $ 47.88 / £ 41.40 and the monthly average is $ 3.99 / £ 3.45. Or $ 83.76 / £ 69.36 for a two-year plan and $ 3.49 / £ 2.89 per month.

They can also choose a long-term 3-year option (currently an additional 3 months) with a price of $ 87.75 / £ 77.61, which breaks down into $ 2.25 / £ 1.99 per month. With a monthly plan, CyberGhost offers a 14-day money-back guarantee. However, the trial period for the annual and 3-year packages is even longer, slightly longer than the 30-day money-back guarantee for ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

(Image credit: CyberGhost) CyberGhost VPN subscription option: 39 months plan-$ 2.25 / month (total cost $ 87.75)

When it comes to monthly payments, CyberGhost is one of the most expensive VPN services in that it’s only a few cents cheaper than HotSpot Shield. This price directs potential users to a much more affordable annual plan. For what CyberGhost offers, the price of an annual subscription is great. However, if you’re not using a long-term VPN, you can take advantage of cheaper options.

CyberGhost VPN streaming and unblocking

CyberGhost has standalone menus dedicated to streaming servers, which work great. There are US servers optimized for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Comedy Central, ESPN + and more. It’s for only one country.

We have a server optimized for Netflix Japan, a UK server for the BBC iPlayer, and a Canadian server for the CBC. The list continues.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

However, when I tried different dedicated servers, I encountered some accidents. When connecting to a server optimized for Amazon Prime, we couldn’t circumvent the strict regulations that Amazon imposes to shut down the VPN. I tried each server using the Prime Video app and a web browser, but couldn’t play the latest series such as Frank of Ireland. However, I’ve noticed that the streaming server suggests “Amazon Prime” instead of “Prime Video”, but you can also use a regular server for general Amazon browsing.

When testing other streaming servers such as Netflix, it was easy to watch national shows. I was able to see the latest episodes of Tokyo Revengers and Attack on Titan. However, there was a small amount of buffering when a lot of things were happening on the screen. However, the quality was still clear, only a few seconds late. CyberGhost is a great VPN for those who only use VPN for streaming.

Location of CyberGhost VPN server

In terms of numbers, CyberGhost blows up the competition. There are 6,983 servers in 112 different locations, and the number continues to grow.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

How many countries are available? Nice 90. As you can see in my connection speed test, I was a little disappointed that some servers are as fast as others. However, servers that work well are very fast, especially in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and even Australia.

With CyberGhost, you can find out how many users are filling a region server with a useful percentage that details the available server space. The lower the percentage, the more reliable the server. Even better, users don’t have to worry about server overload due to the number of servers it boasts in each region, including China, the United Arab Emirates, and even the Isle of Man.

CyberGhost VPN security

Cyber ​​Ghosts security features are at the top of the VPN game, with AED 256-bit encryption, OpenVPN TCP / UDP, IKEv2, WireGuard security protocol options (not all devices), kill switches, DNS and IP leak protection. Offers. Log and split tunneling (PC only).

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

CyberGhosts’ kill switch feature (under the smart rules option) worked fine. You can choose to secure your Wi-Fi connection before connecting or always connect to the VPN server when connecting. You can do the same with open Wi-Fi spots in public places. In addition, every time my smartphone or iPad went to sleep or turned off, my internet connection was closed, but it turned back on as soon as I started using the device again. Of course, if you don’t need this, you can easily switch the behavior of CyberGhost in the menu.

CyberGhost also has a nolog policy. That is, it does not monitor, record, or log data traffic when using the server. The personal data we collect is done via a form that allows users to sign up to use the VPN service. In March 2012, CyberGhost passed the audit and verification conducted by QSCert. It’s been a while since the last audit, but skeptics can chat with CyberGhost for more details.

Accessibility and support for CyberGhost VPN users

When you sign up for the first time, CyberGhost VPN asks if you can send push notifications to notify you when your Internet connection needs to be protected. It’s already a great start for VPNs.

Navigating CyberGhost VPN on iPad Air 2020 is easy thanks to its quick user interface. In contrast to many other VPN services, the CyberGhosts app for iPad OS feels like it’s built specifically for tablets.

With a one-click button, you can quickly connect to the best location and the best server available. In addition to biometric bookmark security, you also have the option to automatically launch a private browser that provides ad blockers and tracking protection.

The CyberGhosts user interface is quick and easy to navigate on all platforms. There is a sidebar where users can easily change their security protocol, a section to contact 24/7 support, and a FAQ page on how to use CyberGhost on different platforms. The website is packed with all the information you need to know about VPNs, and there are plenty of video tutorials.

Finally, CyberGhost allows up to 7 simultaneous connections, but it can be used with more routers. There are apps for almost every platform, from desktops and smartphones to smart TVs and web browsers.You can also see that it is compatible between PS5, Xbox Series X and other consoles.

CyberGhost VPN connection speed

We used speedtest.net to test the connection speed of CyberGhost VPN using the automated protocols proposed in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, and India. This was done using an iPad with an average internet download speed of 71 Mbps, a ping speed of 6 ms, and an upload speed of 20 Mbps.

(Image credit: speedtest.net)

When I connected to a server in London, which was also the fastest server I connected to when using a one-click connection, the average download speed was 69 Mbps, the upload speed was 19 Mbps, and the ping speed was an amazing 7 ms. This slight slowdown is completely unnoticed when streaming or playing online games. This shows that CyberGhost can offer some excellent speeds.

When connected to Frankfurt, Germany, we got the same speed of 69Mbps, an upload speed of 19Mbps, and a slight increase in the ping rate of 17ms. Given these speeds, it’s virtually the same as in London.

When I tested Mumbai, India, the speed dropped significantly. My results show that the download speed is 25Mbps, the upload speed is 11Mbps, and the ping speed is 142ms. This can be higher, but it can still be used for streaming video and browsing the web.

Next, when I tried Johannesburg in South Africa, the average download speed was 0.48 Mbps, the upload speed was 0.89 Mbps, and the ping speed was 181 ms. Yeah … it took about a minute to load speedtest.net at these speeds. The bad result is that my distant location also contributes to these speeds.

Finally, we connected to New York, USA, the fastest server available in the region, and got a speed of 69Mbps, an upload speed of 19Mbps, and a ping speed of 91ms. South Africa’s servers were barely available and India didn’t work very well, but CyberGhost kicked them out of the park in terms of overall speed in Europe and the United States.

Conclusion

CyberGhost VPN is a fast and reliable VPN service especially for streaming. It’s a shame that Prime Video doesn’t work despite optimizing the streaming server, but having a dedicated server for selecting streaming services in multiple countries is a great feature.

Internet speeds in many countries were as fast as my normal internet speeds, but certain areas were terribly lacking. This can be a problem for everyone, especially if you are choosing a very expensive monthly subscription plan.

However, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. Overall, CyberGhost VPN offers premium services for streaming in multiple locations and high-speed P2P for torrents.

