New Pokemon Snap-How to Get Illumina Orbs on All Islands

Like many other games in the series, New Pokmon Snap has a unique new mechanic called Illumina Orbs. Every new game in the franchise feels like the player is discovering some mysterious aspects of Pokemon physiology to explore. This is pretty cool, but with orbs you can make small creatures shine and often take new poses. However, to use them, you must first unlock all of them. Here’s how to get Illumina Orbs on all the islands of New Pokemon Snap.

How to get Illumina Orb

The process of unlocking the Illumina Orb is the same on all islands, but slightly different each time. The player unlocks the level and begins the adventure around the first stage. Along the way, they will see some clues about how the Illumina phenomenon works. Important is the Crystabloom flower, one for each level. Once I found this, I found a way to unlock the Illumina Orbs on each island in the game.

All you need to do to unlock the Illumina Orbs on each island is to take a picture of the flowers in the Christab Room on each stage. Once done, features that use powerful devices aren’t immediately open, but they quickly become patient. For example, at the first level, Florio Natural Park, when you reach a certain point, you walk through the process. However, later islands may not be able to do this, so here are all the locations:

Christa Broom Flower Location Florio Natural Park (Night): Left, next to the buried Kairos Bersilva Island – Founja Jungle (Night): Next to the Quagsire sleeping at the end of the level Voluca Island Sweltering Sands (Night) : Before sliding down the hill, look for the shining cliff on the right after seeing the oasis. Look back and wait if you miss it. Marikopia Island-Rental Seabed (Seabed): Behind Lumineon sleeping on seaweed shortly after starting the level. Throw Fluffruit to wake up and move. DuriceIsland – Shiver Snowfields (Night): Around a large open area in the middle of the stage. Look through the crevices and get ready, it will only appear for a short time. Ruins of Memory on Auras Island: First.After a flock of Eldegos passes by, look back and find the Christa Broom on the wall of the canyon.

And that’s how to get Illumina Orbs on all the islands of New Pokemon Snap by finding out where the Christab Room is on each stage.

