Amazon hires a former FCA employee prior to the launch of the rumored cryptocurrency





Amazon is inviting a team of UK financial regulators in speculation that it is ready to seize the recent surge in interest in cryptocurrencies and is on the verge of launching its own digital token.

It is understood that US tech giants have poached at least six regulatory experts from the British Banking Authority, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in the last two years.

At least four people have participated in the past year, serving as regulatory public policy managers and chief compliance officers in the payments department.

Earlier this year, a classified ad was posted on Amazon, suggesting that work in digital currencies has already begun.

Amazon said it is developing a system that will allow emerging market customers to convert cash into digital currencies in its new “Digital and Emerging Markets (DEP)” division of advertising.

The system was said to allow these customers to “enjoy online services, including shopping for goods and services like Prime Video.” The ad was then removed by Amazon. Amazon has embarked on a large-scale recruitment campaign across its business, adding 10,000 new posts in the UK alone, bringing the UK’s total workforce to 40,000.

Amazon already has “Amazon Coin”, a virtual currency that can be used to purchase apps and games in the app store.

However, speculation is swirling that Amazon may consider further steps into this market. Andy Jassy, ​​the next CEO, who will take office in June, has previously stated that he is interested in cryptocurrencies.

At the 2017 Amazon Re: Invent conference, he said in 2017, “I was very intrigued by what the customer would end up doing,” and what the customer ultimately did with the crypto ledger technology blockchain. He said he was very interested in what to do.

Amazon declined to comment on the latest adoptions and rumors about the digital token launch.

Already other tech leaders are already playing in cryptocurrencies-a market of increasing investor interest since the pandemic blow. The value of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has risen by more than 500% since April last year.

Social media giant Facebook is backing the Diem cryptocurrency, which will be available later this year. The plan for digital tokens, known as Libra, was initially much larger, but was reduced in response to fierce opposition from regulators around the world.

Christopher Woolard, who is currently in EY, was formerly Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the UK FCA, but in 2019, the “scale and scale” of Facebook’s efforts was “What is accepted and desirable. More generally, it will ask questions to society and the government. ” space”.

The FCA takes a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and warns investors that they need to “prepare to lose all their money” if prices crash. Later this year, we plan to ban unregistered cryptocurrency companies to reduce concerns about their use in money laundering.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos