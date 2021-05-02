Best Google Maps Choices on Android Auto





For example, one of the latest updates announced on Google Maps is about how to generate navigation routes. This is because the application does not try to determine the fastest path to a user-defined destination, but rather the most fuel-efficient alternative.

In short, Google Maps is trying to reduce fuel consumption when using app navigation while reducing overall carbon dioxide emissions.

But, needless to say, Google Maps isn’t the only navigation app. Several other companies have invested in similar solutions, each with its own capabilities.

Recently, Google has decided to unlock apps for third-party navigation solutions in the car, some of which have landed on Android Auto. One of the top choices for Waze Google Maps is definitely Waze. Also owned by Google, Waze relies on another approach, trying to determine the fastest route to a particular destination based on crowdsourcing.

In other words, the mechanism is as simple as possible. Users can send traffic information such as speed traps, accidents, vehicles parked on the road, traffic light failures, traffic jams, etc., all of which try to find the fastest route to the user-specified address.

So, compared to Google Maps, which focuses primarily on easy navigation with fuel efficiency in mind, Waze pays particular attention to traffic conditions, which is especially great for drivers who want to get to their destination early. Is one of the options. A crowded city.

Needless to say, Waze also works with Android Auto and receives updates on a regular basis, so you can even send reports from your head unit without having to interact with your phone.

Sygic GPS Navigation If you have never used Sygic GPS Navigation, you should definitely give it a try.

Sygic’s navigation app is now available on Android Auto and comes with an impressive feature lineup, offering almost everything drivers expect from such a solution.

For example, Sygic provides offline maps. This means you don’t even need an internet connection to get directions to a particular destination.

Such features are also available on Google Maps, but Sygic’s resistance is rich in speed limit warnings, predictive routing to identify when and where traffic jams may occur, lane assistance, and more. It is a function lineup.

The interface of your app is as simple as possible, so if you’ve never used it before, it’s only a matter of time before you know which option is which.

TomTom AmiGO The third recommended app is from TomTom and is called AmiGO.

Like other navigation apps currently available on Android Auto, TomTom AmiGO comes with a very clean UI, this time with standard navigation features and real-time alerts such as automatic speed cameras, danger zones, road closures, etc. Combines the new generation features of. And traffic jams.

In addition, TomTom AmiGO also offers average speed check zones for specific locations, features not currently available on Google Maps, and mobile speed camera alerts based on community reports.

Overall, the good news is that the Android Auto app ecosystem is slowly but steadily growing, allowing customers to choose from a variety of apps, including the software category where Google Maps was previously mainstream. That is. It’s still unclear if any of these have succeeded in abolishing Google Maps, but giving users choice is definitely the first step in the right direction for Android Auto.

