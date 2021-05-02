Redmi Note10S Price in India Full Functional Specification Comparison Variants and Images





A Xiaomi subbrand company named Redmi plans to launch a new smartphone with a model of the Redmi Note 10S, which announced that it will soon launch the product in the Indian market. The company hinted at a tipster by revealing a photo of a retail box that describes some of the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone named Redmi Note 10S is expected to be launched in India because the specifications and features suggested by the company match the model launched internationally last month. Separately, the company has launched the same three variations of the Redmi Note 10 series in the Indian market, including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The future smartphone will be the next smartphone in the Note 10 series and will surely gain the same popularity and fame as all previous smartphones. Redmi shared information about upcoming smartphones through its official Twitter handle account, and in a post the company published a retail box poster with some specifications and features of the smartphone. Future smartphones will come with a 64-megapixel camera powered by the MIUI 12.5 operating system and will be available in three color variations: blue, dark gray and white.

The smartphone is a game-centric product that supports Hi-Res Audio with a super display, and although the price of the smartphone is not shared by the manufacturer, the price of this smartphone is expected to be the same as Redmi. Note 10 to support the price. 12,499. The company also shared that future smartphones will have three storage options: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The company hasn’t disclosed the specifications and features of the smartphone, but according to the features of previously released smartphones, the smartphone will operate Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5 with a 6.43-inch Full HD + display that supports pixels. Supports the system of 1,080 x 2,400 AMOLED with a hole punch display with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC processor. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging with a 64MP quad camera camera setup as an important camera with 8MP, 2MP and finally 2MP macro and depth. Sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Please look forward to it.

