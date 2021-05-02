What do you expect from Apple’s next release?





The presentation of WWDC 2021 is one month away and is scheduled for June 7-11. Expectations for news from AppleFor software developers and their clients are rising. The main topic should be the release of a new version of the device’s operating system. This is what the company has traditionally implemented at this time of the year.

Rumor has it that iOS 15 will offer many new features this year, including control center changes and interface looks, macOS Big Sur-inspired images, new system features, and Touch ID features on the iPhone 13. Screen, iMessage improvements, performance improvements.

Canaltic I have created a list of the major changes announced at WWDC 21 for Apple’s new operating system.

WWDC21 introduces the main new feature of Apple’s operating system, Disclosure / Apple iOS 15: Compatible iPhone Devices.

New iOS updates usually include a long list of older generations, guaranteeing the durability of iPhone models released a few years ago.

This time, Apple is expected to prioritize devices with the A10 Fusion processor found in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, 6th generation iPad, and 7th generation iPod touch. This means that devices such as iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE will not be supported on iOS 15. Below is a list of compatible iPhones.

iOS 15: New in Control Center

Apple will pay close attention to the Control Center in the next iOS update. Starting with the visuals, it should be more compact, have a macOS Big Sur-inspired design, and have the ability to pull compositions according to the user’s organization.

iOS 15 Control Center may be inspired by macOS Big Sur – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

In addition, Control Center needs a new feature that integrates lock screens. One of the developments is a change in the way users handle notifications, with new menus that offer custom and simplified options.

This feature allows you to allow or block voice alerts while sending auto-answers in all situations, setting conditions that determine how the system handles notifications, such as when driving, working, or sleeping. Is expected. You can also customize the case, which makes the solution simpler and more functional than iOS14.

Visual changes should also occur system-wide. Menus and icons have been redesigned to be non-flat to provide shading and 3D perspective.

IOS 15: Always visible on SuperRetina and SuperRetina XDR

Always-on-display is a very useful feature of OLED (organic light emitting diode) screens and will debut on the iPhone for the first time. For those unfamiliar, this feature takes advantage of this display category to show you the possibility of keeping most of the screen closed, such as information, app notifications, date and time, drums, and more.

Always-on feature displays notifications and leverages OLED screen technology to save smartphone power – Image: Play / All

Today, the iPhone still continues the tradition of LCD screens, displaying the entire screen each time it receives information or notifications from the device. We welcome the newness of Always On Display and need to provide iPhone batteries with Super Retina and Super Retina XDR technology.

iOS 15: Face ID and Touch ID dual authentication

Apple plans to introduce another biometric option on the iPhone for user safety and practicality. Rumor has it that Touch ID, the fingerprint reader, has been revived and will work with Face ID on new Apple smartphones.

This means that iOS must have two-factor authentication for that app and third-party apps. This novelty helps to increase the security of applications that contain sensitive data, such as banking services. This application has an additional layer of protection against fraud. Fingerprint authentication needs to be integrated with the large area “iPhone 13” screen for recognition and quick response.

One of the main novelties of iPhone 13 is Touch ID in the display-Image: Duplicate / WHP

The component in use will be the second generation of Qualcoom’s “3D sound sensor”. According to experts, the sensor leverages the new iPhone processor to make the process more efficient than the current format found on Android devices.

iOS 15: More privacy features

After introducing major changes to its privacy policy in iOS 14.5, Apple will also implement new features that make the way devices collect user data more transparent. A new list under development reveals apps that silently store sensitive data.

There are still thousands of apps that use private trackers to collect and share data such as user phone numbers and locations. New features have been developed to reduce this practice and make the app more aware of how it works on the iPhone.

iOS 15: iPadOS changes

IPad received a major update to its lineup during the Spring Loaded event last month with the announcement of the new iPad Pro. IPadOS 15 will be released with some new apps in the program. Initially, Apple plans to make the most important changes to the home screen since the launch of the first iPad in 2010.

Widget, one of the new features of iPhone on iOS 14, will be displayed on iPadOS 15 and will add the ability to manipulate and display information such as time, reminders, and stock information anywhere on the screen.

Other new iPad OS features are expected to appear as the WWDC 21 approaches.

iOS 15: iMessage is compatible with other devices

Apple plans to expand the range of active users of messaging apps. The iMessage feature, which is instant messaging compatible only between Apple devices, is expected to act as social media and compete directly with WhatsApp.

Rumor has it that the changes introduced in the app haven’t been clarified yet, but you can imagine that the messaging program will eventually interact with Android devices, covering more communication with other companies’ devices. I will.

iOS 15: Beta

The first beta version of the new iOS will traditionally be released to developers on the same day the system was announced at WWDC. If you’re enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, an Apple program that offers exclusive benefits to software developers, you’re guaranteed to get a trial version directly.

For generally released releases, Apple typically takes about a couple of weeks after the operating system becomes minimally usable, with no major bugs that threaten the tester’s user experience. However, other bugs and issues are common in iOS beta and should be avoided on the main device.

Source: McGuire WoodAnd iSoftAnd the Bloomberg

