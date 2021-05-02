Google Play will temporarily suspend automatic subscription renewal in India





New RBI rules related to recurring transactions have forced Google to suspend auto-renewal subscriptions in India.

For the time being, Google has temporarily suspended new registrations for auto-renewal subscriptions in India. The company has sent an email notifying domestic developers about this change.

Google has been forced to suspend the offering of auto-renewal subscriptions in India due to a new electronic delegation notice deployed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank.

New Central Bank Rules for Responsible Regular Transactions

RBI’s new rules for recurring transactions through credit cards, debit cards, UPIs, and other prepaid devices require an “additional authentication layer.” This has forced Google to suspend new sign-up for auto-renewal subscriptions in India. If you go by Google email, there will be a pause “until the ecosystem challenges are resolved”.

The new e-mandate rule from RBI was scheduled to be published on March 31, 2021, but has been postponed until September 30, 2021. Notification Bar Companies will not be able to accept new customers for online subscriptions unless they comply with the new framework.

The new RBI rules for recurring transactions affect the Play Store as well as other digital services in India that rely on the subscription model.

Apart from auto-renewal subscriptions, Google has also temporarily suspended free trials and launch prices for Google Play users in India. These features also rely on auto-renewal subscriptions, so Google has suspended them. According to the XDA report, the changes will be implemented in India from early May.

Google recommends that developers update their list of Play Stores to remove mentions of free trials and launch prices. Developers are also encouraged to replace all references to auto-renewable subscriptions with one-time access packs.

Changes only affect Android users in India

Google currently only offers Android users in India the ability to purchase a one-month access pack for subscription-model apps. At the end of the one-month period, users must subscribe to the app or game for one month at a time and continue to use it.

At this time, there is no option to purchase an access pack that is valid for more than 30 days.

The changes will not affect your existing Google Play subscription. Also, changes are limited to Google Play users in India and do not affect Android users in other parts of the world.

Until Google solves these “ecosystem challenges,” Android users in India will have a relatively frustrating and poor experience when subscribing to new apps and services from the Play Store.

