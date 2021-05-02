Gmail and photos may be deleted.New Google rules will start soon





Google has changed the situation since June 1st and could have a significant impact on some users of popular Gmail, Photo and Drive services. The new terms will basically allow US tech companies to delete personal files stored on their servers without the need for permission.

This dramatic update was first announced in December 2020, and Google emailed users to explain how the changes affect users.

“We are pleased to announce the recent announcement of a new storage policy for Google Accounts using Gmail, Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Jamboard Files) and / or Google Photos. Based on that, “Google explained in an email viewed by Express.co.uk.

Now, for those who store endless private emails and family photos on Google, this all sounds pretty scary, but hopefully the impact should be minimal.

Google has adopted these changes to allow users to stop using these services and do a serious spring cleanup if they don’t bother to notify the tech giant.

To address this data issue, Google is currently giving users two years to log in to their accounts. Anyone who is more than 24 months away can see things disappear by having Google have the option to start deleting content.

“If you have been inactive for 2 years (24 months) on Gmail, Drive, or Photos, the content of the inactive product may be deleted. If you exceed the 2 year storage limit, Gmail, Drive, Photos Delete the content as a whole. “

Users will receive sufficient notification before family snaps are sent to the Trash. Affected people will receive an email notifying them that the content may be deleted. This will give you enough time to resolve the issue.

Please note that the changes will take effect from June 1st, but will not remove the content until at least June 1st, 2023.

This is because the new rules will not come into force until June 2021 and users will have to comply for two years.

As always, all Google accounts will continue to come with 15 GB of free storage for Gmail, Drive, and your entire photo. This is Google estimates that the majority of users will last for years.

This change may not please everyone, but there is better Google News coming later this month.Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors to expect some “significant product updates and announcements” during the California company’s developer conference

Google IO will run between May 18th and 20th, which could be an exciting few days for fans of US tech brands.

