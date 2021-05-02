2021 MINI is a technology gadget with wheels





2021 MINI Collection

mini

Outside the factory Oxford, the former manufacturing base of the Marquis of England, the collection of brightly colored MINI is neatly lined up. Seen from a distance, it can be mistaken for a toy car. But up close, these are perfectly painted vehicles that are beautifully finished, with sophisticated features and an impressive wheel selection.

Here we will try the 2021 MINI series, which includes 3-door and 5-door hatches, soft-top convertibles and electrics. All of these have undergone design redesigns and technology updates. The changes to include grills and lights that have been restyled to be more in harmony with the surroundings are subtle. The interior of the driver interface has been digitized and the oversized circular display unit has been tidied up for a more intuitive user experience. The car is central and optimized for the MINI experience, with a number of driver assists and safety technologies that give it the feel of a go-kart drive.

The new MINI Convertible was restyled in 2021

Mark Fagelson / MINI

The new MINI will be launched on the occasion of the 20th birthday of the Marquis of Second Life, owned by the BMW Group. Looking at the colorful collection in front of me, Im remembered how wonderful a success story this modern MINI project was. After all, this was one of the ideas that could easily backfire, as its initial appeal was purely nostalgic. The retro design is attractive, but after a while it can be tiring. Not so many in MINI. Marke has successfully carved out a neat little product family designed around a car and a tightly defined theme.

Piano Black Exterior Options include door handles, side scuttles, fuel caps, logos, luggage … [+] The exhaust system compartment lid and model lettering and tailpipe are finished in high gloss black.

Mark Fagelson / MINI

The portfolio includes main sellers, hatches and convertibles, larger countrymen and racy John Cooper Works, and a number of super niche products under the sidewalk label. Besides cars, there are clothing and product lines. Next, through the MINI Living project, how architype urban automakers will evolve into urban lifestyle brands through a series of conceptual temporary and multipurpose housing currently operating in Shanghai. I’m looking for it.

MINI acts as an ideal city detour

Mark Fagelson / MINI

It makes perfect sense for the MINI to have a broader long-term vision. The volume and stance of the design elements, the circular comic-style lights, and the oversized graphics that subtly nod to the original Sir Alec Issigonis 1959 make the MINI unique, so there’s a lot you can do with your car. You play too much with proportions and graphic icons and are no longer a MINI. Instead, the brand has focused on adjusting the use of unusually colored pigments and materials. For example, the 2021 MINI can order a new painting technique called the multitone roof.

The multi-tone roof paint finish is created with a new technology that features a color gradient from the sun … [+] From Marino Blue to Pearly Aqua, and from the windshield frame to the jet black that extends to the rear

mini

Oliver Heilmer, head of MINI design, says his team has been working to make car design more modern, fresher and clearer. His outline was that new innovations would follow a common mission of reducing complexity and increasing personality. The large radiator grille has a black hexagonal surround, the position lights have been replaced with vertical air intakes to optimize aerodynamics, and the central bumper strip has a body color instead of black for a more delicate expression. It has become. The wheel arch has a new contour, the side indicators have been redesigned to feature LED technology, and the rear fog lights are integrated into the apron as a narrow LED unit.

MINI Hatch restyled in 2021

Mark Fagelson / MINI

At the heart of the 2021 MINI theme is a highly graphic wheel design. Circuit spokes Five names such as black-designed tentacle spokes, scissor spokes, pedal spokes, pulse spokes, and John Cooper Works wheels are available in 17-inch and 18-inch combinations. We have succeeded in bringing the expression of MINI closer to product design than to automobiles.

The interior isn’t too busy, as the glossy chrome elements of the previous model have been heavily edited. Elsewhere, the vents have been completely redesigned and embedded to be level with the inner surface. An audio control unit, warning lights and driver assistance system are integrated into an 8.8-inch circular color touchscreen display for a visually quiet cabin experience.

The interior doesn’t feel too busy, mainly because of the shiny chrome elements of the previous model … [+] Edited

Mark Fagelson / MINI

To drive, the new MINI retains its trademark go-kart feel. The ride quality of new cars is particularly sophisticated thanks to an updated version of the adaptive suspension that uses continuous frequency selective damping to provide the best balance between sportiness and ride quality. An additional valve acting on the traction side takes over the task of smoothing out sudden pressure peaks in the damper. The damping force is adjusted within 50-100ms and can be reduced in half depending on driving and road conditions.

The new MINI app helps drivers check the fuel level and charge status of the MINI Electric. [+] Send navigation destinations directly from your smartphone to your car

Mark Fagelson / MINI

Cruising the rolling golden hills of Oxford and the surrounding Cotswolds with a MINI convertible with a half-lowered cloth roof, you’ll love this car. My parents owned a series of original minis, as many young Londoners at the time did. My father taught my mother how to drive. The Mini is an Italian job star and, along with Mary Quant, Viva and The Beatles, has become a symbol of youth liberation, fun, freedom and swaying in the 1960s. The name holds such a powerful place in our collective memory.

2021 hatch, convertible, JCW, electric MINI series

Mark Fagelson Photo

The new capitalized MINI is large in size, impractical inside, and the drive may be more sophisticated, but it somehow retains its original carefree spirit. Observing the sophisticated and quiet cabin around me reminds me of how mature the modern MINI has been in the last 20 years. The huge circular graphics and almost the appearance of comic books are gone. Most often, Im thinks of this vibrant brand story cut out of one tiny little car. As the automobile world enters the second age of transportation, MINI’s strength lies in its agility to evolve as a brand that goes beyond automobile manufacturers.

Check out MINI’s future outlook at Vision Urbanaut and read about MINI Electric, the racy MINI JCW GP, and MINI Living.

