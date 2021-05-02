AO has “lots” of PS5 shares ready to sell “immediately” in the UK





If you’re still looking for a PS5, AO.com should be one of the UK retailers to add to your watchlist. This weekend, it was revealed that AO.com has “a lot” of PS5 in stock and is waiting for it to be sold. This is due to @ PS5UKStockTwitter claiming that the next PS5AO restock will be available “soon”.

On Saturday @ PS5UKStock Twitter account posted: “Breaking news: I have confirmed that AO Manager has a large inventory and is waiting to drop it” immediately “. No specific date has been specified.

“They released a small inventory at 4:33 am this morning as part of testing their” alternative system. “

“# PS5 # PS5UK # PS5 Restock”.

The news is that there are few PS5 restocks, and May will be the bumper month for PS5 restocks, following the dry April in between.

The PlayStation 5 stock hunter was subject to restocking of Smyths Toys at the end of April, but otherwise it was slim picking.

Thankfully for those who haven’t been able to get a PS5 since the console launched last November, it should be another story.

Towards the end of April @ PS5UKStockTwitter posted: I feel like I’m going to be hit by a wave of drops in May. “

@ PS5Instant Twitter also said: “# PS5UK has the greatest potential to ship ever. Big retailers get more inventory than ever! Make sure Scalper loses!”

Some retailers who are rumored to have a significant PS5 restock in May are Argos, who are said to have a “record” level of new PS5 arrivals.

GAME is also rumored to have a lot of new PS5 inventories in May, but retailers are said to be accepting PS5 orders twice this month.

GAME is rumored to start ordering PS5 in the second week of May, but Argos is accepting orders for PS5 on May 11.

Argos, unlike other UK retailers, will start ordering PS5 early in the morning. Last time, there was a decrease in inventory at 1 am.

So if you’re trying to buy a PS5 from Argos, you may face midnight with your next replenishment.

Meanwhile, Amazon is rumored to have a large restock of cards in mid-May, increasing PS5 inventory.

