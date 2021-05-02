Why You Shouldn’t Trust Big Tech Trustbusters: Tom Harlen





Cleveland-There are at least two reasons to doubt the proposal to regulate Big Tech in the United States. First, it can be argued that these companies are actually spurring innovation in the technology sector. Second, it is often a non-serious endeavor in policy-making designed instead to help politicians raise money and defeat their political opponents in the process.

Ian Murray, Vice President and Senior Researcher at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, gave a great editorial on Fortune Magazine earlier this year, highlighting the first points. He argued that antitrust enforcement against Facebook and other tech companies could block one of the most important incentives for entrepreneurial competition and innovation.

His argument is based on the innovator’s dilemma. This is a flashy statement that large companies are often at a disadvantage in the market simply because it is difficult for them to be innovative. On the other hand, that’s what SMEs are really good at. But big companies are really good at expanding into businesses something that small businesses may not be able to do.

To solve that problem, large companies look for small businesses to buy. This is what small businesses know when they start a business. In fact, this relationship allows SMEs to focus on their strengths (innovation) and large and successful companies to focus on their strengths (business expansion). Each type of enterprise can focus resources efficiently, and SMEs are encouraged to continually innovate and create new and better products for sale to large enterprises.

Cracking down on Facebook and other large tech companies can have the twisting consequence of discouraging innovation in the tech sector. Large companies will discourage (or ban) the acquisition of SMEs (and unless there is a risk of antitrust enforcement), knowing that SMEs are unlikely to be acquired by large companies This makes it difficult to raise startup funding. It was successful in the long run.

And this debate can most often be particularly damaging in new industries where integration is taking place among industry participants. For example, consider the cannabis industry. Over the years, as our country’s attitude towards cannabis and legislation have become more relaxed, some multilateral operators have grown through the acquisition of smaller competitors. I’ve seen first-hand how successful startups in the industry will eventually get a call from a large company considering an acquisition. This is exactly how it is supposed to work-using antitrust blunt instruments in the Internet technology sector will inevitably bring repercussions and consequences in other market segments.

And although I’m not an expert in this area, I know the excuse to see it. Legal debate aside, many politicians take advantage of these issues to promote their political interests. For example, Florida Senator Marco Rubios March argued about the union movement at Amazon’s Alabama warehouse.[s] Apparently the workers were only due to Amazon’s perceived position in the cultural war. Or, a recent reaction to Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star game from Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Mikely to a new venue has exempted MLB’s antitrust law solely for political reasons. Threatened to cancel. Or, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wasn’t strong enough to sneak a sneaky tweet about her desire to fight Big Tech.

We need to doubt both the reasons behind the enforcement of antitrust laws and the way the government chose to enforce existing antitrust laws. And whatever the government does, it needs to be protected from unintended consequences that impede innovation in the technology arena and elsewhere.

Tom Harlen is a Cleveland lawyer representing entrepreneurs and growing businesses, especially in the fast-growing cannabis industry. He is also a former Republican candidate for the 23rd District of the Senate, Ohio.

