Saints Row 3rd Remaster Hit Steam This Month





Saints Row the Third Remastered will be available on Steam on May 22nd, after being previously monopolized by the Epic Games Store.

The news was revealed through a tweet on Saints Row’s official Twitter account. When Twitter user Sagawa asked the account if the remaster was going to come to the steam, the account simply said “May 22nd Yes.”

Since Saints Row The Third Remaster was released on May 22nd last year, it seems that the exclusive rights to the Epic Games Store were set to just one year. The game also appeared on Google Stadia in April of this year, so Steam was the last digital storefront without a game. Nothing else has been announced regarding the games that will appear on Steam, and there are currently no pages in the store.

For those who missed it when it was first launched, Saints Row the Third: Remastered is a graphical overhaul of 2011 Saints Row the Third with all-new lighting and model overhaul. It also comes with many costumes and level DLC packs for the game and will serve as the full version of the original release.

The game’s lighting system and graphics updates were highly praised, but the console was somewhat angry because it was limited to 30 FPS. This looked strange considering that it’s a game now 10 years ago. This limitation does not apply to PC releases of the game, so the Steam version should not have this issue.

It seems that many Saints Row announcements are made in subtle tweets, as the account announced last year that a new Saints Row title is working on Volition. One Twitter user said he wasn’t interested in remastering old titles, so his Saints Row account said, “A new Saints Row game is under development from Volition.” The account tweeted about the next game in April of this year, stating that all that needs to be announced now is that the game is still under development.

