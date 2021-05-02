Vodafone works with Google Cloud to drive data analytics





Vodafone is working with Google’s cloud division to co-develop data services that can eventually be sold to other companies, showing the latest signs of a merger between the telecommunications and technology sectors.

Approximately 1,000 workers in the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States are seconded from two companies to create a new cloud-based storage and analytics portal that hosts telecommunications company data. This product, called “Nucleus,” can process about 50 terabytes of data per day in the cloud. This is equivalent to 25,000 hours of high resolution video.

As part of the six-year contract, Vodafone and Google will also develop a system that allows data to be extracted and transferred between different countries operated by carriers. The system is called a “dynamo”.

The two companies also want to sell consulting services to other multinational companies looking to move large amounts of data to the cloud in the future.

This venture is the latest example of a telecommunications company working more closely with the largest cloud providers to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence and forecasting systems while reducing the burden of running their own data centers.

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are all targeting new growth in the telecommunications industry, leveraging the vast amount of data generated by billions of customers in this sector. The US Dish Network for hosting 5G networks on Amazon’s AWS servers, as the transaction provides computing power close to a communications mast to support a 5G service known as “edge computing.” It even reached the movement by.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, told the Financial Times that carriers have huge amounts of data, but the key to unleashing the value of that data is working in partnerships. “Getting so much data from 5,000 different sources across dozens of counties is not as easy as it sounds,” he said.

Vodafone has made digital transformation an important part of its strategy since Nick Read became CEO in 2018. We have set a goal of achieving a net savings of € 1.2 billion from operating expenses in Europe through better use of digital processes. The company said the deal with Google could reduce operating costs for some systems by 20% to 40%.

Vodafone will transfer data from its servers to Google Cloud as part of the deal. The move said it would comply with all local laws and regulations regarding data security and privacy.

Johan Wibergh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Group, told FT that “Nucleus” processes 5,000 different data feeds, offering more than just cost savings. “We’ve identified 700 different use cases,” he said, with the potential to automatically discover that customers need speed boosts to deploy products in different areas using the same underlying infrastructure. I mentioned.

The system also allows Vodafone to create its own network “digital twins” to virtually test where additional capacity needs to be added and to run simulations of new systems.

