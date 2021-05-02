Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge and Second Fleet





Robin Laird and Ed Timper Lake

During my visit to Norfolk in March 2021, I had the opportunity to meet with CDR Bobby Hanbay, Secretary-General of the Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge. The US Navy has set up several Tech Bridges to facilitate greater cooperation with the private sector in a way that does not rely on traditional acquisition processes. In addition, the Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridge differs from other bridges in that it is the only Tech Bridge officially linked to the Navy in operation through the support of Second Fleet.

This is how the Ministry of the Navy explained the concept of TechBridge.

NavalX Tech Bridges is a connectivity network that enhances collaboration between naval laboratories, industry, academia, and other services.

NavalX Tech Bridge provides a collaboration space for commercial business spaces, not bases. Off-base locations provide more easily accessible landing sites to build productive partnerships and promote a collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the delivery of dual-use solutions to fighters.

NavalX Tech Bridge provides access to state and local governments and academic institutions, creates a richer regional innovation ecosystem and further supports economic development.

The US Navy is aiming for modernization, so it can be categorized in three ways.

To get some new features that weren’t previously available. Add new components that provide enhanced or more reliable operation of existing equipment-software upgradeable weapons and platforms. Simply replace worn-out equipment that is no longer economically viable or military-useful.

Traditional methods to achieve the above have proven to be slow and sometimes insensitive to existing and emerging threats. To expand the capabilities of the Navy and Marine Corps to respond to these threats, they have installed many technology bridges to promote greater cooperation with the private sector in a way that does not rely on formal acquisition processes.

By linking Tech-Bridge’s operational philosophy with operational fleets, there is great potential to add value to technology modernization initiatives by seeing the final output, which is the state of the operational inventory at a particular point in time. This is a very important change in the way fleet-fighting operators validate innovative technology initiatives much faster.

CDR Bobby Hanbay is a graduate of the Naval Academy. After about 10 years of active service, he entered the Navy Reserve and later joined the full-time reserve called Fulltime Service (FTS). Engaged in this task, led a great effort to create a learning culture and feedback framework in the Navy Reserve, and devised and stood a feedback portal for seafarers to submit ideas for improving the Navy. Raised and introduced design thinking and human-centered design as complex attack methods. problem. His extensive experience has given him a real understanding of the types of cultural change facing the Navy in the 21st century.

He discussed the important role played by Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN RDA) Jim Hondo Gutz for research, development, and acquisition in shaping what is now known as the Techbridge. Geurts came from SOCOM and founded SOFWERX, a major force of innovation within special forces. The SOFWERX web page explains: SOFWERX is a platform that helps you solve difficult warfighter problems on a large scale through collaboration, ideas, events, and rapid prototyping.

Geurts brought the same spirit to the Navy, but realized that the SOFWER X model was not well suited for the Ministry of the Navy (DON). DON, unlike other services, never left multiple laboratories. These labs, called Warfare Centers, contain a wealth of engineering and scientific expertise and knowledge, and are a valuable asset that is not centralized in nature.

The Navy and Marine Corps have 22 war centers and many other laboratories.

According to CDR Hanvey, the problem is that they aren’t designed to work together. They have a so-called working capital model and need to prove their value to ensure continued financing. Simply put, they have to get a job and raise money only to give them to the office and other entities of the job program to perform. This has positive and negative effects. The positive impact is that they have to prove their worth or have not earned ongoing funding. The downside is that they have little freedom to explore outside of what they are funded and assigned.

The above will significantly reduce the opportunity to take advantage of private sector innovation and large investments in that sector. Innovation and investment in commercial markets reduce what governments can do, and leveraging those markets is the key to widening, maintaining, and even closing the gap in naval capabilities compared to peers.

NavalX’s approach is to go beyond these silos and discover cross-cutting innovations. Since there are already substantial innovative solutions and approaches within the Navy and Marine Corps, they started with an important effort to superconnect across silos.

Initially, NavalX was founded under ASN RDA Geurts and is now primarily part of the Navy Research Department, but still works closely with the ASN office. The main focus of Mr. Guerts, who he brought from SOCOM, is to allow the Navy to find ways to talk to the industry, especially those that do not normally deal with or talk to the government.

This is how Hanbay characterized the focus. The industry is where things are happening. Garage startups, entrepreneurs, small businesses. How can I get them to work with us? “

This process was initiated by Gartz forging agility cells of which CDR Hanbay was a member. They visited many outstanding silos with the Navy and Marines and understood how best to extend their efforts. This included visits to other services and innovation efforts to include SOCOM and SOFWERX, and investigated how they approached innovation. From these visits, Cell worked with Guerts to classify how similar approaches could be applied in the Navy. This evolved into NavalX’s efforts and gave birth to the concept of TechBridge.

With the establishment of the Tech Bridge, CDR Hamburg has clearly focused on how to establish an effective Tech Bridge in the very large naval operations world of Norfolk / Hampton Road. His tech bridge differs in that it works directly with Second Fleet. The Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge is also focusing on these challenges, as VADM Lewis and his team prioritized C2 and distributed C2.

In the case of VADM Lewis, the team works with the current system to provide mobile command and control capabilities. The role of the relevant technology bridge is to consider evolving technologies that can do this in a better way than current systems.

The review process takes place not only for new technologies, but also for technologies used by other organizations that can adapt to the Second Fleet environment.

According to CDR Hanvey, Second Fleet focuses on distributed C2 networks as well as a single centralized feature. Use DJC2. You might use NETC2, which is great. Now, there are many commercial technologies out there that can do this on a smaller, more agile scale. The government, secret service, and special operations user base already has a lot of technology to do exactly what Admiral Lewis wants. We can work disassembled and distributed over federated or commercial networks, yet securely connect, consume, and participate. We aim to adapt such technologies and bring them to Second Fleet.

We do not replace existing innovation efforts or means of solving complex problems. Tech Bridge’s goal is to be able to find faster, better and cheaper solutions. If Tech Bridge can’t do it faster, better, or at a lower cost than the existing means of passing through the Navy or Marines, we shouldn’t do it. But if I can do it faster, I’ll get much better results, and / or if I can save a lot of money, that’s our sweet spot.

To achieve these goals, they are working differently from organizations where the Navy and Marines do not normally cooperate to do this job. They use the Partnership Interim Agreement (PIA) to work with nonprofits to tackle the evolving ecosystem of technological innovation.

During my visit to Norfolk in March 2021, I had the opportunity to address two launch commands driving changes in the way the Maritime Forces Second Fleet and the Allied Combined Maritime Forces formed their maritime capabilities optimally. In addition to the Sea Center of Excellence (CJOS COE) integrated joint operation, the three organizations clearly understand the central importance of forming effective C2 mission command functions.

The focus is on tonight’s battle. That is, you need to take advantage of what exists, but you need to incorporate these features into your enhanced combat capabilities. But they do so with the aim of shaping the kind of template that can accept significant changes, the kind of change that can help shape the partnership with the Mid-Atlantic Technical Bridge.

For more information on TechBridge, see:

TB_2020 Annual Report_LowRes

Also see below.

757 Acceleration: Contribution to an evolving ecosystem for innovation

Post View: 78

