Microsoft wants to reduce Xbox store cuts and rock console games





According to a confidential document filed in the Epic Games vs. Apple proceedings, Microsoft plans to reduce the Xbox store savings to just 12%. Software makers have documented from January to detail store prices and changes. The document also mentions a 12% reduction in PC games announced this week. Most of the important parts of the document have been edited, but one page reveals that Microsoft wants to reduce store cuts on the Xbox console side by 30%.

The table shows that all games will move to 88/12 on CY21. This means that at some point in the 2021 calendar year, Microsoft had planned a significant reduction in Xbox transactions. Microsoft has announced a PC cut, which is also listed in the same table, but remains silent about the Xbox plan. The change to 12% is important, especially since Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are all currently spending 30% on digital game sales.

Microsoft’s confidential plan from January.

At this time, there are no plans to change the revenue sharing of console games, a Microsoft spokeswoman said in a statement to The Verge regarding these documents. This indicates that these plans have failed, have changed significantly since January, or Microsoft is not yet ready to announce the changes. In any case, Microsoft is clearly planning this change and wants to somehow reduce the price of the Xbox.

This document is part of a trial of Epic Games vs. Apple starting Monday and you may have questions about Microsoft’s pricing plans. Both Epic and Apple are calling on Lori Wright, Vice President of Xbox Business Development, as a third-party witness next week.

The document also reveals that Microsoft was planning to adopt this lower store rate on the PC side, along with an important warning. There is a proposal under consideration by the gaming leadership team to adopt 88/12 as the revenue share for public PC games for all games in exchange for granting streaming rights to Microsoft. I asked Microsoft if the proposal went ahead, but the company refused to comment in time for the announcement. Microsoft plans to reduce its share of PC game revenue to 12% in August, but it’s unclear if the streaming rights clause is still included.

Microsoft may have issued a warning regarding the reduction of PC games.

The streaming rights clause means that developers need to make sure that the game is available on xCloud for this improved revenue savings. Cloud gaming rights, especially the Xbox Game Pass, are becoming a new battleground for console exclusivity on many contracts these days. Nvidia also generated pushbacks from publishers and developers after publishing some games to the GeForce Now cloud gaming service without permission.

Changing Xbox store prices in exchange for streaming rights puts pressure on Sony, Nintendo, Valve, and even Apple. As I said yesterday, Microsoft is also quietly boosting Epic Games’ actions against Apple. Microsoft has previously defended a 30% reduction in Xbox digital game sales, and Epic Games is happy to keep it. Last year, Microsoft’s deputy legal adviser, Lima Arailey, said game consoles are specialized devices optimized for specific applications.

Alaily argues that the game console business model is very different from the ecosystem surrounding PCs and phones. This is because Microsoft subsidizes hardware, and the number of PCs and phones on the market far exceeds the number of consoles. Epic Games executives said in a court testimony this week that the company has never tried to negotiate with Microsoft to avoid using the commerce engine on the Xbox. Despite defending the Xbox cut, Microsoft last year admitted that there was more work to be done to establish the right principles for consoles.

Elsewhere, another confidential document sheds light on the exclusive rights to the Xbox game. STALKER 2 is listed on The Gunk, which has a 3-month console exclusive agreement, a 6-month exclusive right to Tetris Effect: Connected Updates, and a permanent exclusive right to Xbox.

Court documents also detail Xbox’s exclusive transactions.

Updated, May 2nd 6:50 AM ET: Article updated with additional streaming rights details.

