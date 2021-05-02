Google limits Google Play Store spam apps, developers issue notifications





Key Point Google will limit spam apps later this year with a new policy for developers. Developers are limited to 30 characters, so you need to create an appropriate app name. Android owners shouldn’t be fooled by downloading apps that don’t serve their purpose.

For most Android smartphone owners, spam apps have been a problem for some time. Efforts have been made to identify them, but a new initiative by Google may help address this issue immediately.

There are over 2.5 million apps in the Google Play store. This is the result of developers trying to compete with other apps. However, some apps mislead users into getting them and usually don’t live up to their expectations for financial gain.

Recognizing this, Google is currently stepping in and will implement a new policy later this year to resolve the issue. New guidelines are available on the Android Developers blog and can be read here.

It will be interesting to see which apps are covered. As an example, a fictitious travel app called Crane could be one of them, but this is not allowed. Rather than using familiar SEO-related means to ensure that search engines find it, developers need an accurate and accurate title to be accepted.

This move can be a problem for some people, especially those who use SEO to increase the popularity of their apps. Besides using well-known and popular search terms such as top and best, developers need to find another alternative when some promotional tags are added to the app. The most popular words used are free. This allows users to download it immediately. The twist is that once the app is installed and used, it’s a different story.

Finally, emojis are the most well-known, and some developers rely on emojis to make their applications unique. Once the new guidelines come into force on the Google Play Store, this will no longer be allowed.

Regarding the length of the app name, Google also limits the title of the app to 30 characters. Most people know that the use of keywords is a developer’s recourse and another reason to make them stand out when searching.

For some, these are basic changes, but they help ensure that legitimate apps are procured by users. Strategies may help, but there’s more to ponder on Google’s side. Anyway, this initiative should help ensure that the right apps are downloaded and protect the phone owner from unintended apps.

