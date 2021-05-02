To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Google Maps will soon begin displaying eco-friendly routes.





2 minutes read

As part of its commitment to combat climate change, Google Maps is a new feature that guides drivers to routes that are calculated to be the most environmentally friendly, based on insights from the US Government’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). We are working on the construction.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Alphabet-owned Google Maps is working to help 1 billion people reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

Through this new feature, the app takes into account a variety of factors, including traffic data, slope and slope road data via other features, street viewers, aviation and satellite imagery, test-based emissions data, and more. Emphasize the journey to minimize carbon dioxide emissions. Straddling different types of cars.

Once out, the app’s default route will be an “environmentally friendly” route. However, the driver can choose not to use it. If the other routes have short driving times, Google will offer you options that allow you to compare estimated emissions for all routes.

Russell Dicker, Google’s Product Director, told the media: “We see about half of the routes, and we can find more environmentally friendly options with minimal time-cost trade-offs.”

The environmentally friendly root feature is scheduled to debut in the United States later this year on Android and iOS, with plans to expand around the world.

In a blog post seen by Green Queen, Google said: “From Amsterdam to Jakarta, cities around the world have established low-emission zone areas that limit contaminated vehicles, such as certain diesel vehicles and vehicles with certain emissions stickers, to keep the air clean. To support our efforts, we were working on alerts to help drivers better understand when to navigate one of these zones. Immediately see if your vehicle is allowed in the area. You can know and choose another means of transportation or take another route. “

Low-emission zone alerts will be released in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the United Kingdom in June this year.

This initiative and other initiatives are part of Google’s commitment to reduce carbon by 2030 by enabling cities to track greenhouse gas emissions. According to the tech giants website, they became a carbon-neutral company in 2007.

Last December, Latin American ride-sharing technology company Cabify announced a blockchain-based carbon offset solution. This allows users to track emissions generated on selected routes in real time to help reduce carbon dioxide. Footprint for the environment.

Another app that helps users track their footsteps through transportation choices is Singapore-based company Capture. Through this app, users can also automatically offset these emissions every month by participating in certified tree planting projects.

Lead image courtesy of Google.

