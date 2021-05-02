Josh Hawleys Big Tech Book Overthrows Real Tyranny





When Josh Hawley was the last headline, it was at the forefront of an effort to challenge the recognition of Joe Bidens’ victorious electoral college on January 6th. It was a very ironic endeavor. And in Big Tech’s tyranny, Holy created a deep and ironic book. Missouri Senate raises legitimate concerns about the technology industry and proposes solutions that are worth taking seriously. But he incorporates these ideas into a wide range of discussions that are so misleading that they question the entire project.

Anyone who has seen Netflix’s social dilemma knows Harley’s substantive critique of Silicon Valley. Smartphones are addictive. Behavioral advertising is operational. Social media is bad for children’s mental health. The largest tech companies spend tens of millions of dollars each year to buy influence in Washington. Facebook, Google and Twitter use too much power on communication. And they use it to discriminate against conservatives, says Holy. (Similarly, Simon & Schuster, the original publisher of the book that dropped Holi after the Capitol riots, writes that an American company is trying to silence him.

What makes Harley’s book deviate from standard anti-technical treatises is that it seeks to connect the present moment to the epic theory of American political history. In Harley’s story, people like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are direct ideological descendants of the original Gilded Age Robber Baron. Their dominance is the culmination of what he calls corporate liberalism, and he writes the philosophy that the state and large corporations collude to deny the independence and autonomy of the general public. According to Holy, corporate liberalism settled in both major political parties a century ago, and today Big Tech and big government are trying to expand their influence in all areas of American life.

That’s why Holy spends most of his books talking about these historical roots. The protagonist of his story is Theodore Roosevelt, who considers Holy a defender of a small Republican tradition dating back to the founding of the country. He believed that freedom depended on his ability to share the independence and autonomy of the common people, Holy wrote. He believed that the concentration of wealth and power threatened people’s rule and thus their freedom. Roosevelt established these good intentions by succeeding in an antitrust lawsuit against financial firm JP Morgan in 1904. However, in the 1912 election when Roosevelt was defeated by Democrat Woodrow Wilson, his republican vision came to a tragic end. Where Roosevelt defended the common people, Wilson supported the government by the corporate aristocratic elite. After taking office, he put an end to the antitrust movement and instead settled on friendly cooperation with large corporations. This was a Wilsonian reconciliation, a liberal victory for a company that dominated American politics and political economy for a century and reached its deification at Big Tech, Holy wrote.

It’s an interesting story, and Holy talks about it a lot. The problem is that it makes almost all the important mistakes. In the 1912 election, it was Roosevelt, not Wilson, who supported the cooperation between the government and the corporate elite. After the 1904 confrontation with Morgan, Roosevelt decided that good trust was okay as long as he came to regulate them. This arrangement was much more palatable to the big guys. US Steel’s Morgans partner George Perkins was a leader and major funder of the Roosevelt Progressive Party during the 1912 campaign. Morgan himself donated more than $ 4 million in today’s dollars to the Roosevelt 1904 reelection bid. Holy does not mention these cozy relationships.

Wilson, on the other hand, was a true antitrust candidate in 1912. His new free platform was heavily influenced by Louis Brandeis, who is generally considered an antitrust godfather. As president, Wilson promoted Brandeis to the Supreme Court (a relationship that Holy easily admitted). To portray Wilson as a parent company candidate, Holy moves his words out of context and takes the opposite of what they really mean. He quotes, for example, the speech Wilson said, there is no doubt that large corporations are mostly needed and natural. However, following the footnote, we find that this is part of the argument against monopoly. Wilson has declared that most of us are fighting to dismantle this very partnership between large corporations and governments. I will definitely take my position. Where all progressives should take his position, private monopoly is based on the proposition that it cannot be defended and tolerated.

