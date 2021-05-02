Does Zelda Amiibo Work in Animal Crossing: New Horizon?





Animal Crossing: New Horizons won both Mario and Sanrio collaborations this year, will players also have access to The Legend of Zelda characters?

When the Sanrio amiibo collection of Animal Crossing: New Leaf was launched, Nintendo Switch owners had software updates available before the amiibo packets were launched in stores. : New Leaf-Welcome amiibo, you can use these cards to summon Sanrio characters before their official release. So does that mean that other amiibo like The Legend of Zelda could help players as well?

In the past Animal Crossing installments, players could use amiibo in games like Super Smash Bros. to invite characters that represent the characters of amiibo. The invited character will appear in the RV and stay in the player’s campsite. After that, some characters can be invited to live on the player’s island or have a selection of items that can only be purchased from that particular character. For example, amiibo figures and cards in games like Splatoon attract villagers modeled after Splatoon characters. Sese is an energetic squirrel villager who resembles a squirrel curry.

At Animal Crossing New Reef, other new villagers were introduced through the figure of The Legend of Zelda amiibo. Villagers such as Wolf Link, Medli and Ganon can all be summoned to the campsite via amiibo. This was part of Animal Crossing New Reef-The Welcome amiibo update gives you access to almost every amiibo created by Nintendo at the time, including the Super Smash Bros. Villager amiibo. The characters in the game are common player characters in Animal Crossing. So does this mean that more Zelda amiibo can also be used in New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: When will the new horizon get the Zelda character?

In all previous Animal Crossing articles, I nodded to The Legend of Zelda series. Through either the item or the sneaky dialogue. Animal Crossing In Animal Crossing Wild World, I was also able to find a master sword with sound effects. However, Legend of Zelda currently doesn’t work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that crossovers won’t happen in the end.

In March 2021, Nintendo released a set of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario items as part of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario series. Players can order these Super Mario-themed items from the Nook Shopping app on their in-game mobile phones, buy 1-Up Mushrooms, or dress as Princess Peach. But the Legend of Zelda, another giant Nintendo franchise, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, even though Nintendo hasn’t really cared about it yet.

The Legend of Zelda, released on February 21, 1986, turned 35 this year, and fans were disappointed by Nintendo’s lack of fanfare. So far, the only release in this series, set in 2021, is a remake of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, set in July. It’s strange that Nintendo didn’t release The Legend of Zelda items on its 35th anniversary, but a matter of time before Animal Crossing: The new horizon will see an update to The Legend of Zelda.

