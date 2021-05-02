High vaccination rates are the key to controlling a pandemic: data scientists





India launched the third phase of its vaccination drive on May 1st, allowing people over the age of 18 to be vaccinated during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, some states have postponed vaccinations for people aged 18-44 due to insufficient vaccinations. According to the Ministry of Health, as of this morning, India has vaccinated its people a total of 15,68,16,031 times. Meanwhile, according to health ministry data updated on Sunday morning, the country has seen an increase of 3.92 Rakı fresh cases and reported 3689 deaths in the last 24 hours. What are the strategies that help India best address the surge in Covid-19 cases and control the pandemic? Speeding up the vaccination process may help. A computer model developed by Mayo Clinic data scientists to predict trends in COVID-19 cases demonstrates the importance of high rates of vaccination in reducing case numbers and controlling pandemics. Also read-actually syncope after vaccination due to anxiety, unrelated to the Covid-19 vaccine: CDC

In a research paper published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, data scientists helped prevent vaccination from overwhelming the ICU in Minnesota and creating an emergency that could lead to more illness and death. I emphasized that. They also outlined how increasing vaccination coverage is important to the future course of the pandemic.Read Also-Science or Superstition: Covid-19 Patients Lying Under Peal Tree to Increase Oxygen Levels

Without the vaccine, more Covid patients would have landed in the ICU.

Without the Covid-19 vaccine, Mayonnaise researchers estimate that more than 800 patients will peak in the ICU of hospitals in Minnesota this spring. This will be more than double the number of Minnesota COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU on December 1 at the peak of last year’s surge. Without vaccination in the current environment, the largest surge ever could have been achieved, “said ScienceDaily in a treatise.Read also-India continues to receive medicines from more countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

In this study, Minnesota achieved 75% of the population’s vaccination by early April, with a 7-day average number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted, and the number of ICUs. It is estimated that it will plummet by early July. The authors said that this level of vaccination would completely suppress growth and soon reduce cases and hospitalization to very low levels, as indicated by computer models.

Published: May 2, 2021 15:59 | Updated: May 2, 2021 16:08

