The worst hasn’t come yet: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the situation at Covid-19 in India





Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the situation in India for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was dire and the worst hadn’t come yet. Pichai told CNN that it was encouraging to see some of the best in the United States paying this kind of attention to the health crises in India and other countries.

The situation there is dire and it is painful to see. And I don’t think the worst has come yet, Google’s CEO said.

At least those that are encouraging to be here are definitely getting attention here. He understands that the highest levels from President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken are focused on figuring out how they can help India and other affected countries. Added.

The first consignment of Covid-19 support from the United States, including 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday. Meanwhile, India is pushing the proposal at the World Trade Organization for a trip exemption for the Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutics.

Read more | Democratic senator writes to Biden in favor of India’s TRIPS exemption proposal

Temporary travel exemptions for certain provisions will allow more access to the Covid-19 vaccine, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The proposal is endorsed by some Democrats in the United States, but many Republicans continue to oppose it. Sundar Pichai denied emphasizing the issue of intellectual property rights and said he was more involved in the conversation about providing access to raw material supplies.

He told CNN that he didn’t fully understand the issue of vaccine IP protection.

Earlier this week, Pichai announced that Google would fund medical supplies at Rs 13.5 billion to support the entire community as the surge in Covid-19 cases continues to expand India’s healthcare infrastructure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Sunday morning that 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the situation in India for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was dire and the worst hadn’t come yet. Pichai told CNN that it was encouraging to see some of the best in the United States paying this kind of attention to the health crises in India and other countries.

The situation there is dire and it is painful to see. And I don’t think the worst has come yet, Google’s CEO said.

At least those that are encouraging to be here are definitely getting attention here. He understands that the highest levels from President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken are focused on figuring out how they can help India and other affected countries. Added.

The first consignment of Covid-19 support from the United States, including 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators and 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, arrived in India on Friday. Meanwhile, India is pushing the proposal at the World Trade Organization for a trip exemption for the Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutics.

Read more | Democratic senator writes to Biden in favor of India’s TRIPS exemption proposal

Temporary travel exemptions for certain provisions will allow more access to the Covid-19 vaccine, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The proposal is endorsed by some Democrats in the United States, but many Republicans continue to oppose it. Sundar Pichai denied emphasizing the issue of intellectual property rights and said he was more involved in the conversation about providing access to raw material supplies.

He told CNN that he didn’t fully understand the issue of vaccine IP protection.

Earlier this week, Pichai announced that Google would fund medical supplies at Rs 13.5 billion to support the entire community as the surge in Covid-19 cases continues to expand India’s healthcare infrastructure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Sunday morning that 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos