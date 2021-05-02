Innovation Campus headquarters opened near Alexandria site





Published on Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 7:35 am

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus has a team of growing leaders and a new Alexandria location for them to work and engage with the community.

Earlier this year, the Innovation Campus headquarters were opened on 3000 Potomac Avenue on the ground floor of National Industry in the Blind Building, just a few blocks away from where the permanent campus of the North Potomac Yard is located. The 5,700-square-foot headquarters has a variety of unique elements, from individual office spaces to flexible open areas that can be reconfigured for multiple uses.

Campus leaders working in Space include Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of Innovation Campus, Ken Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Robin Jones, Vice President of Student Services at Innovation Campus, and Deputy Promotion of Washington Metropolitan Area. Includes President Natalie Heart. DC, Metro Area; David Baker, Director of Local Government and Community Issues in the Washington, DC area.

A major feature of the Innovation Headquarters is the work cafe with booths and tables for individual or group work, and a long bar table facing the windows on the ground floor.

Liza Morris, vice president of planning and university architects, says it is fully set up for remote and teleworking purposes. This is the kind of space we want to create on campus.

A room for small group meetings, also known as a huddle room, and several meeting spaces and traditional offices conclude the headquarters. Some lockers can be temporarily or long-term assigned for individual storage.

According to Collins, working at the new Innovation Campus headquarters, just a few blocks from where construction begins on the first campus building this summer, is vibrant. This design is ideal for small group engagement and we can’t wait for students and community partners to experience it.

Virginia Tech leases headquarters space while a permanent campus is being built.

The Innovation Campus will be a 3.5-acre site in the first phase of the new multipurpose development and innovation district that JBG Smith is developing near the future Metrorail Potomacyard Station. Infrastructure construction on the premises will begin earlier this year, and construction of the first campus building will begin later this year. The design of the building has been praised by community leaders.

The new subway station, which is already under construction, will have the initials of Virginia Techs. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has approved the name of the subway station as Potomac Yard-Vermont.

Baker said it was a big win for Virginia Tech and the perfect time to develop an innovation campus. For students and stakeholders who want to know more about what the Innovation Campus offers, he said they would be able to see it as soon as they got off the train.

It’s good for the Washington, DC region to represent Virginia Tech on both the Alexandria Innovation Campus and Falls Church, where the University’s Northern Virginia Center Campus is located.

According to Baker, the metro map is one of the most visible regional symbols we have here. Mapping Virginia Tech only speaks to the educated workforce and diverse talents we have in the region. This is important not only for visitors, but also for companies interested in the possibility of moving to the area and opening new offices. We know that access to talent is a major impetus.

