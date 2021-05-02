Google Pixel 6 may get UWB connectivity for Apple iPhone





Google’s Pixel 6 has already been rumored for the past few weeks. The device is said to arrive later this year, and some features have also been leaked or hinted at. It is currently reported that search giants are experimenting with ultra-wideband or UWB connectivity for Pixel 6 series devices. If it sounds familiar, UWB is the same technology that exists in the Apples iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 family of smartphones. It is also included in the AirTags Bluetooth Tracker. The advantage of this wireless connectivity technology is that it provides a quick and secure connection to your device, but only for close range devices.

This news comes from Twitter’s XDA Developers Mishaal Rahman. He said in a tweet that Google is working on providing UWB support for future devices codenamed Raven. It is said to be one of the devices in the Pixel 6 family. Another mobile phone rumored to go on sale with Raven is Oriol. These two are said to work with Google’s rumored Whitechapel GS101 chipset.

Google is testing support for Android 12’s Ultra-wideband (UWB) API with “Raven,” one of the codenames that may belong to next-generation pixels with GS101.

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 30, 2021

According to 9to5Google, UWB hardware technology is also said to be developed by Qorvo. Tips for Google’s adoption of UWB technology can be found in the Android 12 open source UWB code. This code determines how far the two UWB devices are from each other and at what angle they are integrated.

Google’s Whitechapel SoC has been rumored since last year. At the time, Whitechapel was reportedly part of a company’s effort to create its own SoC for Pixel smartphones and Chromebooks, similar to the Apple chipsets used in iPhone, iPad and Mac computers. Once upon a time, Google was also hinted at co-developing a chipset with Samsung.

