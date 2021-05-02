Scientists develop new technologies to erase bad memories





Despite its intangible shape, memories have ways to become a very realistic part of our identity, like freckle patterns on the face and favorite jackets.

It may be fun to remember your childhood friend while staring at the dandelion fields, but when sucked back into bad memories, the loss of difficult divisions and trauma can be intolerable.

But what if we could simply erase those memories with the eternal sunshine of our unstained heart? Something is being explored, but there are some concerns for Philipp Kellmeyer, a neurologist and head of the Institute of Neuroethics and AI Ethics at the University of Freiburg. The highest of them is identity.

Targeted elimination or initiation of memory for non-therapeutic purposes clearly entails major ethical issues, Kelmeier told Inverse. [including] The possibility of interfering with an individual’s identity … or the possibility of measuring an individual by influencing the behavior of the individual using the initiation of false memory.

Many of these painful memories disappear over time, but painful memories in particular leave permanent traces in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and appear to be harmless in daily life. Can be difficult to manage.

It looks like a distant future, but technology may be closer than we think. Computational neuroscientists use machine learning to collect and analyze brain signals to correct painful memory without the subject’s night’s knowledge, a new type called decoded neurofeedback (DecNef). We are in the proof-of-concept stage of PTSD treatment.

If the technology is working properly, it can be a cure for at least a myriad of patients with PTSD.

What is decoded neurofeedback?

Our brain may feel like a static mass of matter lying on the skull, but in reality it emits electrical signals to all the movements and stimuli we make, the body’s beliefs. It’s an incredibly active power center. Aurelio Cortese, a computational neuroscientist and senior researcher at the ATR Computational Neuroscience Institute, conveys these signals to Inverse that scientists use to run DecNef.

One of the main goals is to reduce the effects of traumatic memory and phobic items.

To [DecNef,] We use neuroimaging data, Cortese explains. A large magnet that scans our brain and measures changes in oxygen levels in the blood of the brain. This data is then processed in real time via a local computer that selects data from the relevant brain regions.

In addition to contributing to many DecNef studies, he worked on a recent dataset review published this year in the journal Scientific Data.

This large magnet is part of an fMRI machine, which is a large tunnel-like machine similar to the CAT scan machine found in hospitals. Collecting fMRI data is not uncommon, but the difference with DecNef is that it uses machine learning to extract and retarget specific patterns of neural activity.

Machine learning is used to learn the neural representation of the target’s mental representation in the first place, Cortese says. The machine learning decoder is then used in a neurofeedback procedure to detect the activation pattern and calculate the likelihood that it will correspond to the target pattern.

[DecNef] Participants receive a small reward each time a target activation pattern in the brain is detected, he says. It is intended to allow participants to control specific brain processes.

How does this actually work? Basically, fMRI data collected during exposure to painful stimuli (mild electric shock in some studies, but fear stimuli such as images of perpetrators in others) show specific patterns. Is analyzed by machine learning algorithms to separate it from noise.

We were able to build a machine learning decoder without presenting traumatic images.

Participants then perform tasks in separate sessions, self-adjusting their neural activity through trial and error, matching brain activity to a set of targets in real time, and earning small cash rewards. Participants think they’re just playing a game, but what they’re actually doing is matching real-time neural activity to a snapshot of neural activity from a painful stimulus.

Decoded neurofeedback combines psychotherapeutic tactics with machine learning to readjust people’s painful memories, but scientists aren’t sure why it works. Yamada et al. (2017)

Research studies over the last decade have shown that this approach can significantly reduce these memory-related fears (even in patients with PTSD), for which the reason is not yet fully understood.

However, in general theory, DecNef is an exposure-based treatment (the gold standard for PTSD treatment that works by reducing fear over time through exposure) or counterconditioning (replaces fear of irritation with a more positive response). ) Works the same as either, like expecting a reward. )

Cortese states that this does not necessarily mean that the memory itself is deleted by the eternal sunshine, but rather that it is painless.

One of the main goals is to reduce the effects of traumatic memory and phobic items, Cortese says. By repeatedly combining memory and neurogenesis of objects with small rewards, the brain is unable to learn terrifying aspects.

Why do humans want this? Cortese says there are several ways in which this memory modulation technique can help, such as training attention, improving memory function, and helping to reduce physical pain. But now the study is focused on treatment-resistant PTSD.

Virtual reality is another alternative to traditional PTSD treatment, but even this technical approach revolves around exposure to fear stimuli.

Currently, exposure-based treatment of PTSD, which exposes patients to virtually or in reality with fear-causing stimuli, is the primary treatment for this disorder, but it can be a rigorous process and not necessarily all patients. Is not always effective.

This technology has the potential to provide help to individuals facing mental illness.

Using DecNef instead may open the door to correct these memories without re-exposing the patient to the cause of the trauma. Today’s DecNef proof-of-concept trials typically collect neural responses to stimuli in the lab, but studies may be able to do this using a surrogate set of neural signals instead. Is also shown. That is, the patient may skip at some point. Completely re-exposed.

This is already a significant achievement, as it means that we can build a machine learning decoder without having to present a traumatic image to know what the person’s mental representation (activation pattern) is, Cortese said. Says.

Is it ethical to erase bad memories?

Memory is an essential part of the human story and is what we feel a lot of ownership. For this reason, Cortese states that one of DecNefs’ best traits (the ability to unknowingly correct bad memories) is at the same time a potential ethical issue.

Because [DecNef] It can be used to partially change the mental representation without being completely aware of it. It should only be used in very specific settings, properly monitored by the Ethics Commission, Cortese says.

Kellmeyer also states that this technology raises ethical concerns about both data and mental privacy. Unlike the theft of credit card numbers, the theft of memory data can have a far greater impact.

Therefore, these concerns need to be addressed not only through the level of careful ethical analysis, but also through regulations and laws prohibiting such operational use of memory changes.

Ultimately, Cortese hopes that these technologies can effectively address these ethical concerns so that they can have a powerful impact on those suffering from the dark memories of the past.

Several sessions combined with medical / psychological counseling will one day allow you to remove traumatic memory, reduce symptoms of depression, and improve other mental states. I hope, says Cortese.

With a little more development and tweaking, this technology has the potential to provide assistance to individuals facing mental illness.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos