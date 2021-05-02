Licking County Schools Innovate to Meet Diverse Student Needs COVID





First-year Alex Magar (center), along with Morgan Tomblin, Jackson Shull, and Samina Tiwari, stares at the privacy folder while answering questions in a science class on animals in class. Teacher Shelly Gardner is helping those who are stuck. The gardener’s class includes several students who are English learners. (Photo: Sara C. Tobias / The Advocate)

The impact of COVID-19 on education across Licking County is enormous, driving innovation in virtual learning and often emphasizing parents’ direct participation in their children’s education.

However, the school districts of western Licking County have additional challenges in some of the counties that demographically record the most populous racial diversity.

Advocate recently contacted Southwest Tricking and Ricking Heights School District staff to discuss strategies for addressing these educational challenges.

About 30 languages ​​spoken in the district

There are more than 20 languages ​​spoken in both Ricking Heights and the Southwest Tricking School District.

According to Heights director Dr. Philip Wagner, more than 30 languages ​​are spoken within the footprint of his district, extending to Franklin County.

According to authorities, Ricking Heights’ English Learner (EL) program currently has 774 students, which is about 16.3% of the district’s population.

Daniel Davis, Director of Student Services at Southwest Licking, said the district, along with Heights, is one of Ohio’s fastest growing regions, with many of its student enrollment growth as a second language. It states that it is related to English students.

Currently, Davis said the EL population of SWL is 5%. “Most of our growth is at the lower elementary level,” he said. “Our current kindergarten class EL population is 10%.

Shelley Gardner, a first-year teacher at Carkersville Elementary School, helps students Saminatiwari with worksheets on new vocabulary related to both the fiction books they enjoyed and the science lessons associated with them. Pause for. In addition to the unique challenges of one year of education in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers are learning how to best educate English learners in the classroom. (Photo: Sara C. Tobias / The Advocate)

Davis added that the number of registrants is increasing weekly. Last week, two more Spanish-speaking students came from Guatemala. It seems that they were collecting children from various countries every week. Obviously, the largest group of non-English speaking students are Nepalese students. That is our fastest growing group.

Davis also saw an increase in Spanish-speaking students. Recently, I came to a country or district with very limited cultural and English (skills).

More multilingual teachers need home visits

That said, many of what the Ohio Department of Education currently calls “EL” students are the most proficient in the home.

Davis, it was our experience with many of our English learners. Many of the students are often family translators.

Over the past year, major health events such as the coronavirus impose additional demands on schools to best meet the needs of diverse student populations, and often in different areas. It brought home to both school district leaders and educators. language.

According to Ricking Heights Communications Specialist Mallory Ribandit Montcol, we know that our district is growing both in size and diversity, but the pandemic speaks most commonly to families. It became clear that we needed to increase the number of employees who were fluent in the language.

According to Sribanditmongkol, we are in the process of hiring two bilingual education assistants with a focus on applicants who are fluent in Nepali and Somali.

At the Board of Education on April 20, the school district received a $ 70,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Education to develop and implement strategies to address the needs of diversity within its staff.

Hannah Brown, a teacher at Car Carsville Elementary School, will look up new vocabulary in a kindergarten class at school on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The area is seeing an increasing number of students who are also learners of English and are already presenting new challenges during a unique grade. There are more than 20 languages ​​spoken in both Ricking Heights and the Southwest Tricking School District. (Photo: Sara C. Tobias / The Advocate)

A recent Facebook post requested by the district, Bilingual Aide provides academic support to classroom students and assists school staff with English learners, parents, and other support services. I am looking for a fluent aide in Nepali and a fluent aide in Somalia.

According to the post, the previous mission of these aides was to support parents through the registration process, translate forms, make audio recordings, and support students and teachers as needed.

Similarly, Southwest Licking has hired and envisioned more instructors skilled in languages ​​other than English to meet the needs of the district, especially in pandemic situations.

According to Davis, the first Nepalese employee, Babita Guatam, has been added to the staff. She is our ex-student. She works in a semi-professional role in support. She can go to her family’s house. It’s much better than just a translator because the community trusts her. Shell goes to their house. Shell Talk with them Shell brings the paperwork and discusses it with them. She has been a great help to our district.

Davis has added two full-time and two part-time English teachers over the last three years. It is very likely that we will add more teachers next year. Our greatest growth is from kindergarten to third grade. Our K-3 numbers are our best, as many of our Nepalese families are young families. That is where the most important part of our English staff is based.

District officials also make home visits to reach people in other languages ​​in the district, Davis said.

He said our (English learner) staff are very nice. They made numerous home visits earlier this year to ensure that families understand the COVID protocol, options for direct learning, remote bus protocols, and school time zone changes.

According to Davis, this summer he probably visited 150-200 homes to make sure his family understood and met his needs.

Build to accommodate more registrations

Southwest Licking is currently constructing or refurbishing an existing school building to accommodate its rapid growth.

While some fear such strong growth, new buildings can reach capacity if aggressive housing development and exponential registrations continue.

Details: Etna Trustee OK Licking County Palt Housing Plan.Opponents pledge referendum effort

As a result of the current district growth logistics, Carkersville Elementary School is now functioning as a K-1 only building, attracting students from the entire district.

The Car Cars Building building currently has about 600 direct students, and an additional about 80-100 are studying online.

In the last two weeks, the school has added five new students, according to Principal Brad Wehrman.

He said EL has a maximum of about 4-5 students per classroom. He added that the EL population in our district is certainly increasing in the lower grades.

As Davis pointed out and Wehrman responded, Carsville EL educator Cherie Caudill and others went to some EL student schools during COVID, especially when classes moved to virtual environments. I visited the EL family at home when there was a risk of loss of access. I was disconnected.

Technology needs, including Wi-Fi, raise challenges

Thanks to COVID, knowledge of how to use technical devices is more important than ever for students and parents.

To stay connected with students and educators, Heights bought 2,000 Chromebook devices last year and another 1,000 this year, according to Sribanditmongkol.

Some of these Chromebooks have built-in LTE technology, so students don’t need access to the internet at home, she says. In addition, the district has increased the use of zoom conferencing and implemented programs like GoGuardian. This can increase teacher-student interaction, even if one or both parties are working remotely.

Heights also said he shared information from local Internet service providers offering free or discounted services to increase WiFi access in public areas around the district.

At Southwest Tricking, the school district’s main student device was also a Chromebook, according to Davis.

In addition to that, many of our students needed Wi-Fi hotspots, David said. Students are able to reach remote locations at any time of the year, so we provide weekly device pick-up and troubleshooting help. Our technicians are really good at providing business hours. We have evacuated students and homeless students. In such cases, our technical team, our student school resource officer, or the building manager will bring the device or hotspot to the family.

SWL meets face-to-face for most of the school year, but also offers students who want a remote-only option.

According to Davis, the majority of the EL population chose face-to-face learning when it became available. Overall, he said, on average, about 25% of students chose to stay in a distance learning environment.

We also teach at home because some groups of students have serious health problems, Davis added. The teacher goes to the student’s house. These are for learners who need to stay home for health reasons, but distance learning is not possible or can be useful to a very limited extent.

Overall, Davis, the district’s social workers, staff, and educators were active in making home visits, meeting students, and building as collaborative and practical relationships as possible with their families. They really wrapped their arms around the children and their families. It was pretty impressive.

In addition to meeting educational needs, nutrition is also a priority area.

According to Sribanditmongkol, from a food service perspective, we continue to provide food to school-age students throughout the district through the cafeteria or food reception. During peak hours, Ricking Heights staff provided 11,256 meals a week.

Read or share this story: https: //www.newarkadvocate.com/story/news/local/pataskala/2021/05/02/licking-county-schools-innovate-meet-needs-diverse-students-covid/ 7348509002 /

