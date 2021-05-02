Israeli VC-destructive AI expands artificial intelligence initiative to Turkey





Israeli venture capital fund Disruptive AI is expanding its initiative to connect Arab countries with Israel’s artificial intelligence (AI) innovation ecosystem to Turkey. The venture, named AI-SQUARE Forum, launched in January 2021 as a virtual open meet-up platform, giving members the opportunity to meet and network with AI ventures, national strategy leaders, and AI startups.

The platform is now expanding into the Turkish ecosystem. According to Disruptive, “We are constantly looking for innovations in AI technology in key industries such as banking / insurance, telecom and retail / commerce.” Yorai Fainmesser, General Partner, Destructive AI.Photo: Courtesy

Turkey is believed to have only about 150 AI startups, while Israel has more than 1,500, offering great opportunities for collaboration.

AI-SQUARE (by Disruptive AI VC) and TRAI (Turkish Artificial Intelligence Initiative) hosted kickoff meet-ups with representatives of MENA countries representing members of the AI ​​innovation community, businesses and start-ups.

Yorai Fainmesser, General Partner of Disruptive AI, said: “Turkey is a potential growth market for Israeli start-ups, and Israel is a potential innovation booster for Turkish companies looking for artificial intelligence (AI) technology and products. From the perspective of AI talent, we See the increase in the AI-skilled workforce in Turkey, which could contribute to Israel’s shortage of AI talent. ”

Disruptive AI is Israel’s first AI-focused VC, founded by Tal Barnoach and Fainmesser, investing in early-stage AI startups.

Among the startups that unveiled their technology at the opening event is Idomoo, an Israeli company that offers an open personalized video ass service platform, a virtual personal based on robust AI algorithms leveraging machine learning and natural language processing technology. There was a Turkish CBOT offering an assistant. PrimeSearch in Turkey is an AI-supported thematic / vertical search engine.





