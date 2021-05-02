Almost as convenient as an echo dot taped to the forehead





Amazon’s Alexa is built into basically every conceivable product, from smoke detectors to toilets. Obviously, the goal was to put Alexa in as many places as possible, so putting Alexa in the glasses seemed like the next logical step. Amazon Echo Frames bring Alexa closer and snugly against your face for easier access. Amazon Echo Frames are cool, but they lack the sound quality you’d expect from a $ 250 earphone, and easy access to Alexa won’t make up for it.

Design, hardware, and included items

Amazon Echo Frames have a very classic design, and you may not even notice that you are wearing smart glasses. Available in one size and style in three colors: Classic Black, Horizon Blue and Modern Tortoise. Amazon sent me a classic black model. It looks very good and really blends in.

The echo frame has two buttons, a volume rocker and an action button, below the right temple. Action buttons are used to control customizable shortcuts and to turn glasses on and off. As a privacy feature, you can double press to turn off the microphone in your glasses. There’s a touchpad along the right temple that can trigger Alexa to read notifications and access the Google Assistant.

The echo frame is made of plastic, carbon fiber and titanium. What do you mean? I’m not sure, but it’s durable and fairly light. I don’t usually wear glasses, but it’s very comfortable. The included clear plastic lens can hurt your eyes after long hours of use, but with prescription lenses this shouldn’t happen. Amazon also does not include additional lenses such as sunglasses or blue light lenses. This is different from the Razer Anzu smart glasses, which include both.

The echo frame box contains the carrying case, charger, power adapter, and glasses themselves. The case is only used to store the glasses. Unfortunately, attaching glasses, charging bricks, and cables to the case is not easy. It can be a bit confusing to travel with when it becomes relevant again.

Sound quality, function, battery

My biggest problem with echo frames is poor sound quality. Everything sounds flat and frankly cheap. I think this kind of sound comes from a pair of Bluetooth earphones for $ 30 instead of a $ 250 wearable. It sounds too small and doesn’t seem like something you want to hear longer than it takes to interact with Alexa. As far as I am concerned, there is music.

Sound quality is fine when talking to or calling Alexa. In this situation, you won’t notice any unimpressive sounds. When it comes to microphone quality, it’s good enough for phone and video calls, but not much else.

Since these are Amazon Echo frames, they support hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. You can ask questions to other Amazon Echo devices by simply saying “Alexa”. I’m not a big Alexa fan and had some problems connecting to my smart light. Echo Frames supports Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant through paired devices, but they don’t have hands-free access to them.

The echo frame connects to your mobile phone so Alexa can read the notification. You can choose to listen to notifications from all apps or only from specific apps of your choice. If you don’t want this to happen automatically, you can have the frame read the notification only when you swipe along the capacitive touch strip on the right temple.

The battery life of the echo frame is decent, but not as good as I expected. I was able to get about 4 hours of constant media playback, which lasted about 10 hours or so with just spontaneous questions and a few short phone calls. I wanted to see them spend the whole day without exhaustion, but so far this form factor doesn’t seem to be able to do that.

Should you buy it?

Amazon Echo Frame 2nd Generation

5/10

Probably not. These glasses are ideal for those who wear glasses and are deep within the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. It’s theoretically convenient to have access to Alexa whenever you need it, but you don’t have to worry about turning Alexa on and off, charging it, or making a phone call. A smartwatch with Alexa is more practical.

They also don’t sound good enough to justify the $ 250 asking price. If all smart features aren’t for sale, $ 250 will cost a lot of money for eyeglass frames as well. Warby Parker, the giant name for glasses games, sells similar style glasses for just $ 95. Amazon wants a lot of things that will probably not be used after the first week or two of use.

If you really need smart glasses and aren’t part of the Amazon Alexa ecosystem, there are Bose Frames or Razer Anzu smart glasses. Razer glasses have interchangeable lenses and come with both a blue light filter and sunglasses lenses, but the Bose frame is just sunglasses. Razer Anzu glasses are $ 50 cheaper and have more style options. One of these is recommended over the echo frame.

Buy if … Alexa really cares I like the style … Don’t buy if … I don’t wear glasses I need real smart glasses Where to buy :

