Microsoft reportedly has only three months of exclusivity with STALKER 2.





The allegedly leaked document also shows Microsoft’s plans to reduce profit sharing for games sold on the Xbox store, suggesting that STALKER 2 isn’t specifically for the Xbox console.

Currently set for a 30% revenue share on game sales, the Xbox Store will be modified so that Microsoft will offer only 12% of the profits from digital game sales. It only exists in the Microsoft system for three months before reaching other platforms, according to the court documents obtained by The Verge, according to the STALKER 2. document.

Tetris effect: Connected has a 6 month exclusive period listed in the Connected update. In other words, it may appear on PS4 soon. On the other hand, if the documentation is accurate, The Gunk will never reach other platforms and will be available “permanently” on the Game Pass.

According to the documentation, the Xbox Store change will take place at some point this year, but it’s not clear if the clause requiring exclusive streaming rights for PC games will take effect. PC games that use splits must be on xCloud if it is still enabled.

However, not everyone is confident that such a generous profit split will take place. NPD analyst Mat Piscatella is skeptical and tweeted that the increase in audience size that such a move would drive would need to be “massive” for it to work.

If true, the math behind this decision would be the most interesting. The reductions are significant, and the increase in audience size and speed required to make this decision even larger and more profitable is even greater. So I’m obsessed with this being not real, because the math hurt my brain.

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 2, 2021

However, Microsoft has more money than Scrooge McDuck, so it’s very likely that it will be a hit over the years to further strengthen the Xbox brand. The profit in just three months was high enough to pay two $ 7.5 billion ZeniMax purchases.

Currently playing: STALKER2 Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

