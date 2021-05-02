Battlefield 6 Leak reveals tornado





Two screenshots of Battlefield 6 have been reported leaked, confirming near-future settings and in-game weather effects such as tornadoes.

According to the reputed Leaker, screenshots of twoBattlefield 6 have been leaked online to let fans know what to expect from the long-awaited shooter. Not only does the rumored near-future setting appear to grow more and more, but the game also clearly features important weather effects such as tornadoes. The game hasn’t been officially released yet, but it’s scheduled for someday.

Battlefield 6 is slowly marketing and preparing for a big announcement in the coming weeks. Alpha has been confirmed in the near future. EA is still tightly closed on Battlefield 6 gameplay details. I will upload a vague descriptor like a large-scale full-scale war. Nonetheless, there are plenty of leaks and rumors that give insight into the game, and the latest may be the most important ever.

Two screenshots of Battlefield 6 were randomly viewed online via Reddit. At first glance, it’s a simple fake and could be a reputable leaker. As always, this should still be taken with a grain of salt, but if that is true, the most notable take-out from this leak is the inclusion of a tornado. Battlefield 6 has an enhanced revolution and is expected to add tornadoes to tear up buildings Acting as a player’s obstacle is certainly a great way to rock the game.

I don’t RT or share for obvious reasons … but yes, the two #BATTLEFIELD images leaked in the last hour are real.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 1, 2021

The screenshots are relatively low resolution and have no gloss. This may indicate an ongoing build that was captured via the Zoom call and may have further compressed the image. There’s still no way to tell if an image is 100% authentic, but putting it in for a fake is definitely a lot of work. In the real case, the idea that pilots have to fight to prevent being pulled by a tornado, spinning cars, and breaking up buildings is a lot of fun to think about.

The second screenshot is heavily leaning towards the rumored near-future setting in Battlefield 6 as the vehicle is flying over the map. It’s unclear how this setting contrasts with something like Battlefield 4, which was set in 2020, about eight years after the game was released. Battlefield 6 is expected to take place around 2030, so the gap isn’t that big. It will be interesting to see how far DICE is advancing with new technology and whether fans will accept it after crossing their fingers for another modern entry.

