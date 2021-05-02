



Over the last few years, Google Flight has evolved from a simple search engine to an industry standard. Here’s how to use Google Flight:

Why Google Flight Is Best

At its core, Google Flight has the best flight search technology. A few years ago, Google purchased ITAMatrix, which holds feeds from all major airlines and all possible flight connections. It once boasted over 3 million route options from Boston to Los Angeles to bring out all the options, including flying crazy routes like Boston-Frankfurt-Seoul-Los Angeles.

This technology has made ITA Matrix a loved one in the mileage community, and while it continues to work on Google Flight, it’s in a simplified form. Google makes a lot of money from hotels, not from airfare sales. They know that when a user books a flight, like a travel agency, they are likely to book a hotel with your service and are building a business around it.

However, even today, Google Flight is not a true online travel agency (OTA). Instead of issuing flights for most airlines, we send travelers to those airlines and book directly with them. This allows your site to view the best search results for the cheapest flights without having to process your booking in-house.

Start search

To start a Google flight search, go to flights.google.com (I use it often for shopping because it appears on frequently visited pages and is bookmarked). With information for your trip.

Some flight options are listed in order of price and transit time. For example, if you have two fares from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale and the same (matched) price is $ 198, the short trip (connecting via Atlanta instead of Denver) will be displayed first.

In this example, you can see that the flights in this sample trip are prioritized first for direct flights, then for departure times, then for costs. Spirit leads the round trip for $ 73 (although you can buy it directly at the airport to reduce it to around $ 40 round trip). However, instead of showing later flights at the same price until evening, Google Flight has placed other flights. Another option is direct flights from lowest price to highest price.

As the company keeps track of flight prices, another important feature is a small box that shows whether these prices are higher or lower than regular flight prices. This allows you to see who doesn’t buy this route, which usually has a flight contract, and whether it’s unusually expensive.

You will also notice that you are seeing alternative airports in the same common area. In this case, it includes a direct flight to Miami, but strangely, I don’t see the option for West Palm Beach, a short distance from Fort Lauderdale.

Calendar function

One of my favorite features of Google Flight is shopping via the calendar feature. Searching from the primary screen allows users to quickly see prices for different dates. Some trips have limited flexibility and differences (as in the Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale example), but others can be dramatic. For example, we have priced a return flight from Pittsburgh to Tokyo (TYO, which we will discuss in more detail in the next section) in Business Class.

When I opened the calendar and selected a date, all prices for another date were displayed. In addition, the best deals in that time frame (usually one month) are shown in green, indicating that it is the best option. If you remove the search from the immediate time frame, you’ll see that the cheapest fare in the coming months is July. Google flights are priced in the mid- $ 4000 range, which isn’t a cheap flight, but less than half the price of my trip over the next two weeks.

As the Fort Lauderdale example shows, price discrepancies aren’t always this dramatic, but in some cases, even a single day can make a big difference. The price on July 4th will be $ 1,400 higher than the flight on July 5th, but the flight on July 6th will be $ 78 cheaper before the price rises again.

I often use the calendar feature to decide when to travel.

Destination flexibility

Destination flexibility is probably what Google Flight is best at. While some OTAs have added this feature, Google Flight has a great feature that allows you to select a state, country, or region to enable your trip. For example, if you’re ready for a break and haven’t been to Mexico, you might enter Mexico as your destination and send a search.

The calendar feature doesn’t show the price because my date is still locked and there are dozens of possibilities and too many to display accurately. The results screen will look different until you select your destination, return to the normal flight options screen, and re-enable the calendar feature.

Google Flight has become so smart that it offers a more economical way to get to your destination. A business class search between Pittsburgh and Tokyo suggested considering flights from Washington Dulles, four hours by car from Pittsburgh, or far cheaper than the $ 4,000 difference in fares.

Users can also search the entire continent by entering a destination.

For cities with multiple airports, there are several options. For example, in the Fort Lauderdale example, we already know that many leaflets are as comfortable as flying to Miami, and we also show the results. However, for cities with multiple airports, such as Washington DC and Tokyo, enter the destination code. WAS or TYO may depart from Dulles and return to Reagan National. With TYO, you can use both Narita and Haneda airports in Tokyo. Once the departure airport is selected, the same return airport will be offered exclusively.

Completion of purchase

The final purchase will be made directly on the airline’s website or, in some cases, with the flight transaction listed on the OTA. At first, without a small fee ($ 3-5 / coach ticket for long-distance buses in the United States), we couldn’t figure out why Google would take over the booking, but it wasn’t convenient for the user.

But over time, it became clear that Google would make more money from ads on all airlines than the commissions on tickets sold. The only exception is Spirit Airlines, where Google is experimenting with a system to book flights directly, including all ancillary charges.

Conclusion

Google Flight is my go-to search engine and replaces my appeal with ITAMatrix because of its simple user interface. Its flexibility makes it easy to choose a destination and timeline, and you can’t imagine booking without it.

What do you think? Is Google Flight your go-to search engine?

