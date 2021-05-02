Pixel 6 may be able to take advantage of this innovative feature from Apple’s iPhone 12 – BGR





After 2020 was a shame about Pixel’s flagship hardware, Google may surprise fans with some great Pixel 6 features. According to reports, Google has already developed a foldable Pixel smartphone and is manufacturing its own system-on-chip (SoC) processor. The latter is likely to debut this year, powering at least one Pixel 6 device. A 5nm processor called Whitechapel (GS101) is being developed in collaboration with Samsung. Not only can SoC help Google reduce its reliance on Qualcomm, but it can also provide customers with features that were previously only available on the iPhone. Custom SoCs created for the Pixel allow Google to fine-tune Android performance and control more aspects of its hardware, much like Apple does on iOS and iPad OS.

New discoveries suggest that Google may add another chip to the Pixel 6 series already available on the iPhone. This is an ultra-wideband (UWB) processor that can enhance some exciting new Pixel features.

The iPhone 11 was Apple’s first iPhone with UWB technology. The new wireless protocol allows Apple to offer what’s called “precision detection” to lost devices. This technology allows users to find lost objects up to a few inches, whether it’s an iPhone or a new AirTag tracker with a built-in U1 chip. UWB tech is also used in other applications, such as passing content between the iPhone and the HomePod minispeaker. If both gadgets have a UWB chip like U1, you can also improve the AirDrop feature.

Samsung has added UWB support to the Galaxy S21 series, and ultra-wideband chips will probably be included in future devices.

Google’s interest in this technology is not surprising. Google doesn’t just guarantee that Pixel 6 smartphones are comparable to the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 by adding UWB SoCs to new phones. This technology may also be ready to use. Google can use UWB to improve and track the connection between Pixel smartphones and smart home devices. This is just one of the many UWB-based features available to users, so it doesn’t mean that Google will build its own AirTag-like tracker. However, this is all just speculation at this point, as Google will not announce the Pixel 6 until October. It’s unclear if we plan to talk about UWB at a big Google I / O 2021 event a few weeks later.

So far, there is evidence that Google is testing support for the Android 12 UWB API with one of the internal codenames used in Pixel 6, “Raven.”

If Google is working on a UWB / BT tracker, there’s no more details to share, such as whether the “Raven” is a Pixel 6 or 6XL, and confirming that the next generation Pixel actually supports UWB.

Both Mishaal Rahman and 9to5Google on xda-developers have revealed various aspects of Google’s interest in UWB technology. The latter claims to have seen a document that Google works with Qorvo on UWB hardware.

Google plans to release three Pixel smartphones this year. The Pixel 5a smartphone, which looks much like the Pixel 4a 5G, will be deployed first. Two Pixel 6 devices will be available in the fall. In addition to Raven, there is also an “Oriole” codename that belongs to the unreleased Pixel handset. If these recent reports from trusted sources are accurate, all Pixel 6 phones may support ultra-wideband connectivity.

